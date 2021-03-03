Cannagistics, Inc., Launching its SAAS Logistics Platform

RONKONKOMA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Cannagistics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CNGT) (the "Company" or "Cannagistics") announces that the Company has entered into the final stages for completion of the Global3pl, UrbanX and American Freight Xchange (AFX Network), Logistical Software SAAS Platform. The Company anticipates launching operations, effective May 1, 2021.

Our Global3pl, Inc., subsidiary, along with various Reverse Logistics Providers, Last-Mile and White-Glove Delivery companies, and other North American "3pl" operators, that the Company will be in partnership with, will be maximizing the use of the SAAS Logistical Platform.

In addition, along with launching the Global3pl Logistical Platform, Cannagistics will are working to close the Recommerce Group, Inc., and related companies' transaction, on or about April 1, 2021. The closing of the transaction is subject to confirmation of the required funding and subject to agreements on terms and certain conditions, with certain debt holders and creditors. However, the Company and Recommerce Group, Inc. are already working together to combine technologies and software and in the initial integration of operations with each other.

Rob Gielt President and CEO of Cannagistics, said, "We at Cannagistics are extremely excited about the launching of our SAAS Platform and Logistics Software. We feel that our technology will drive significant revenue to our Global3pl subsidiary, as well as the UrabanX and AFX Network operations. When fully integrated with Recommerce and its various technology platforms used in Reverse Logistics, we believe that we have a particularly useful but very disruptive logistic technology."

Darren Krantz, President and CEO of Recommerce, who will become the President & CEO of the new holding company, iRecommerce Technologies, Inc., added, "With the combined technologies, iRecommerce will deliver a complete single-source solution for reverse & forward logistics, fulfillment, product remanufacturing/refurbishment and repair, all with seamless integration to our omni-channel B2B/B2C ecommerce sales platforms, disrupting the marketplace."

About Cannagistics, Inc.: Cannagistics, Inc. is a Nevada based, technology and software-based logistics company, engaged on the digital supply chain logistics business.

The company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CNGT."

Cannagistics has the following websites:

www.cannagisticsinc.com

www.cannagistics.io

www.global3pl.io

afxlogisticsgroup.com

urbanxnetwork.com

