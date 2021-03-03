DRC Foundation: New DeFi Platform is Focused Exclusively on Store of Value Services

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is excited to announce the release of the Digital Reserve platform on March 3rd, 2021. The Digital Reserve will allow DRC holders to be exposed to a range of the most efficient store of value (SoV) assets through two vaults securely accessible through the DRC website. Additional vaults will be released in the future with rebalancing occurring to recalibrate portfolios and maximize potential.

How the Digital Reserve Works

To start, users will have the option between two portfolios through the Digital Reserve. Each portfolio was designed with specific goals in mind, allowing the user to decide which portfolio best suits their risk tolerance and financial goals. If users were looking for a more aggressive portfolio allocation, the "Capital Appreciation" portfolio with a mix of Bitcoin (40%), Gold (40%), and Ethereum (20%) could be used to take advantage of market volatility. If a user was seeking a much more conservative allocation, the "Capital Preservation" portfolio with a mix of USD (90%), Gold (5%), and Bitcoin (5%) will be better suited. Rebalancing will occur as needed to ensure one of the allocated assets does not have a high impact on the overall balance of each portfolio.

Upon depositing DRC into the Digital Reserve, users will receive a proof-of-deposit token (DR-POD) which will represent the value of their holdings in the Digital Reserve. Using the Digital Reserve portal, users will be able to view their holdings and track their portfolio's performance history in USD terms. There are no time limits on the Digital Reserve and users can deposit and withdraw a portion or their entire portfolio at any time.

Why use the Digital Reserve?

The Digital Reserve is a conservative option for DRC holders to take advantage of during times of market volatility. Thanks to the flexibility of the Digital Reserve and its instant deposits and withdrawals, holders can enter and exit the DR as needed. The Digital Reserve is an optional feature, with DRC holders having the option of depositing their tokens into the Digital Reserve, or simply holding it and allowing the markets to dictate its value. By having a wider range of exposure to historically performing assets, holders can minimize risk and maintain the performance of their own portfolios during economic downturns quickly and safely.

The Digital Reserve smart contract has been audited by a reputable blockchain development firm with no critical or serious issues found. More information can be found here. The Digital Reserve smart contract has been successfully deployed to the Ethereum Mainnet. The Digital Reserve is a safe option for users looking to diversify their portfolio with digital and traditional SoV assets.

What is Digital Reserve Currency?

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is designed as a potential digital store of value with a limited supply and zero inflation rate. 100% of the total DRC token supply has been issued directly to the secondary market on the Uniswap exchange and is available for trading 24/7. The DRC ecosystem is assisted by the DRC Foundation, a decentralized governance structure with a team of five elected community members chosen each quarter.

With no ICO raise and no central authority, DRC ecosystem has a truly decentralized model. Digital Reserve Currency was developed by Maxim Nurov, founder of Digital Finance, a Washington D.C. financial company that specializes exclusively in the digital assets market. DRC is the token used in the Digital Reserve Currency ecosystem and to access the Digital Reserve platform.

Social links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DRCToken

Telegram: https://t.me/DigitalReserveCurrency

Discord: https://discord.gg/EkxtX9sU5a

Media contact

Company: DRC Foundation

Contact: Maxim Nurov, Strategic Advisor

Contact Person Title: Strategic Advisor

Telephone: +1 (202) 618 0260

E-mail: info@drcglobal.org

DRC Website: http://www.drcglobal.org

DRC Foundation: http://www.drc.foundation

SOURCE: DRC Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633118/New-DeFi-Platform-is-Focused-Exclusively-on-Store-of-Value-Services