FactMR: Continuous Ship Unloader Sales Set to Grow at 6% in 2021 to Reach US$ 247 Million: Study

Continuous ship unloader market players look to capitalize on emerging opportunities in Asia Pacific

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Continuous ship unloader sales are set to grow at nearly 6% in 2021, equaling US$ 247 million in revenues, as global trade treads on the recovery path. The long-term growth rate will also hover around 6% mark, higher than 4.2% CAGR market growth between 2016-2020. Soaring demand for the development of ports on modern lines is expected to push sales for continuous ship unloaders.

Fact.MR's new study tracks the continuous ship unloaders trends in 20+ high growth countries, tracking the developments and sales activity in all key markets.

East Asian countries continue to remain lucrative owing to the large number of ship building industries in this region. According to the Fact.MR study, Asia-Pacific holds over 40% of the market share due to the veritable supply-chain between South and East Asia.

"Asia-Pacific will be a key market for continuous ship unloaders during the assessment period, and is expected to offer attractive opportunities for manufacturers and is anticipated to proffer nearly US$ 100 Mn advantage through 2031," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

Continuous ship unloader market to expand nearly two-fold between 2021-2031

Global continuous ship unloader market sales to reach US$ 450 Mn by 2031.

China will be one of the most lucrative markets globally, growing at 7% CAGR

Germany will be a key market in Europe, holding nearly 16% share

Digitalization and collaborative innovation gaining ground among market players

Continuous ship unloader industry moving toward broader sustainability initiatives

Continuous unloading systems are increasingly using medium range due to its eco-friendly attributes.

Medium unloading rate continuous ship unloaders to be the dominant segment.

Bucket chain and screw conveyer to remain lucrative.

Key Restraints

Broader weakness and downturn due to COVID-19 pandemic has led to shrinking opportunities in key markets

Evolving geo-political scenario, especially trade tension w.r.t China can change existing status-quo

Competitive Landscape

Thyssenkrupp, FLSmidth, IHI Transport Machinery, Siwertell, Jiangsu Rainbow Heavy Industries, Tenova, Metso Outotec, Buhler, ZMPC, HSHI, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Sumitomo Heavy Industries are some of the key players for continuous ship unloaders manufacturers profiled in Fact.MR's report.

In 2019, Jiangsu Rainbow Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., seized a 200t/h mobile pneumatic ship unloader from Guangxi, with the improvement of terminal automation and to rectify environmental pollution.

Thyssenkrupp is developing new innovation for self-digging L-type bucket elevators for the effective, dust free and maintenance free and proven designs.

More Valuable Insights on Continuous ship unloaders Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Continuous ship unloaders market. The study divulges essential insights on the Continuous ship unloaders market on the basis of unloading rate (100-1200 TPH, 1200-2800 TPH, 2800-4500 TPH), product type (mechanical and pneumatic), mobility (stationary and mobile), unloading material (iron ore, coal, grains and others), and across six major regions.

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will be the market outlook for the global continuous ship unloaders market?

Which application of continuous ship unloaders is likely to gain momentum in the market by 2031?

Which will be the most lucrative market for continuous ship unloaders?

How is geo-political scenario impacting continuous ship unloader activity?

Which are the prominent continuous ship unloaders manufacturers?

