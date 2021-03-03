KR1 plc - Investment: LazyLedger Labs

3 March 2021

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Investment: LazyLedger Labs

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company has invested a total of US$75,000 into Strange Loop Labs AG, doing business as LazyLedger Labs ("LazyLedger"). KR1 took part in LazyLedger's seed funding round alongside Cosmos' Interchain Foundation, Binance, Dokia Capital, Maven 11 and other respected investors.

LazyLedger is a pluggable consensus and data availability layer to enable anyone to quickly deploy a decentralised blockchain without the overhead of bootstrapping a new consensus network.

The founding team of LazyLedger are highly respected decentralised systems engineers and researchers, who were part of the founding team of Chainspace, a blockchain project acquired by Facebook, as well as contributors to Ethereum 2.0 and Cosmos' Tendermint.

Mustafa Al-Bassam, Co-Founder of LazyLedger, commented:

"I'm excited about KR1 supporting LazyLedger as they have been around from day one and the experience they bring is invaluable as one of the oldest funds in the crypto space."

Keld van Schreven, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented:

"LazyLedger is a great project and an opportunity to bring better data availability to blockchains, which reduces bloat and increases performance. We believe that LazyLedger is going to play a big role in the next generation of scalable blockchain architectures."

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven

Simon Nicol

+44 (0)16 2467 6716



simon@KR1.io Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl

Allie Feuerlein (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

+44 (0)20 7469 0930 Nominis Advisory Ltd

Angus Campbell (PR Adviser)

pr@KR1.io

About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain and DeFi projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market (KR1: AQSE), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).