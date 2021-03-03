Cinedigm Corp.: Eleven Cinedigm Streaming Services Are Now Available on TCL CHANNEL, TCL's Smart TV Streaming Service

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) today announced that eleven of its free, ad-supported streaming services are now live on TCL CHANNEL®, the streaming entertainment service from electronics brand TCL, on select smart TVs in North America.

TCL CHANNEL is a family entertainment hub featuring a hand-picked collection of free movies, TV shows, streaming channels and more. New, fresh and constantly evolving, TCL CHANNEL features drama, reality, comedy and variety from around the world, free with no subscription required.

TCL is among the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies. Since being introduced in North America in 2014, TCL is now the second largest TV brand in the United States. That success is largely due to their innovation, vertical integration and strong relationships with OS and content partners.

The Cinedigm channels now live on TCL include:

BAMBU - The best in Chinese cinema and TV.

- The best in Chinese cinema and TV. Bloody Disgusting - The #1 horror destination featuring an assortment of celebrated cult favorites, original series, and exclusive content.

- The #1 horror destination featuring an assortment of celebrated cult favorites, original series, and exclusive content. The Bob Ross Channel - Official channel dedicated to the work of iconic painter Bob Ross.

- Official channel dedicated to the work of iconic painter Bob Ross. Comedy Dynamics - The tastemaker for comedy featuring standup performances by Jim Gaffigan, Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, Marc Maron and many more.

- The tastemaker for comedy featuring standup performances by Jim Gaffigan, Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, Marc Maron and many more. CONtv - The destination for cult and retro film and TV series.

- The destination for cult and retro film and TV series. CONtv Anime - 24x7 anime.

- 24x7 anime. Docurama - Award-winning true-life documentaries, films and TV series. An eclectic mix of thought-provoking entertainment.

- Award-winning true-life documentaries, films and TV series. An eclectic mix of thought-provoking entertainment. Dove Channel - Family movies and iconic TV series including Heartland, Andy Griffith Show, and The Lucy Show.

- Family movies and iconic TV series including Heartland, Andy Griffith Show, and The Lucy Show. MyTime Movie Network - Dedicated to the movies we love- heart-stopping thrillers, date night romcoms, heartwarming holiday favorites, and original programming.

- Dedicated to the movies we love- heart-stopping thrillers, date night romcoms, heartwarming holiday favorites, and original programming. So…Real - British and Australian lifestyle and reality TV series, including 'Gordon Behind Bars' and 'Only Way is Essex,' from All3 Media.

- British and Australian lifestyle and reality TV series, including 'Gordon Behind Bars' and 'Only Way is Essex,' from All3 Media. Whistle TV - Sports and lifestyle entertainment for today's fan.

"TCL has quickly risen to be one of America's most popular consumer electronics brands, and we are excited to be one of the top suppliers of free, ad-supported streaming channels on the TCL CHANNEL" Said Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer of Cinedigm and President of Digital Networks. "Smart TVs are at the epicenter of the streaming revolution, and TCL's expansive install base will bring our networks to tens of millions of new users."

