Scientists in Germany demonstrated a slot die coating process for large-scale production of perovskite thin-film solar cells that achieved a maximum efficiency of 20.83%. Using an additive, and experimenting to find the optimal concentration, the group demonstrated improved control over the crystallization process - crucial for developing stable, repeatable processing.Perovskite solar cells, it seems, have been on the verge of large-scale production for a couple of years now. Researchers are testing a variety of different routes to reproducing the already impressive results shown in small-scale ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...