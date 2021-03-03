Altasciences is pleased to support ReAlta Life Sciences by conducting a Phase I trial to evaluate RLS-0071 for treatment of Acute Lung Injury (ALI) as a result of viral infections, such as COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and influenza. As part of the ReAlta ALI program underway, the Phase I trial is a single-ascending dose, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, adaptive-design study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, PK, and PD of RLS-0071 in healthy subjects, performed at the Altasciences clinical pharmacology unit in Montreal, Canada.

Ingrid Holmes, Vice President, Global Clinical Operations at Altasciences, says, "Our teams are proud to have the opportunity to be involved in the clinical conduct and bioanalytical analysis for this important first-in-human trial. Being able to prioritize COVID-19 therapies by contributing critical data to the development of potentially life-altering medications, such as RLS-0071, is tremendously rewarding to our teams

Click here to read the ReAlta press release on RLS-0071, and to learn more about ReAlta Life Sciences.

"The results from our healthy volunteers study will inform our ongoing ALI study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, as well as future programs we look forward to obtaining data from this study as it progresses to market," says Ulrich Thienel, M.D., Ph.D., ReAlta's Chief Executive Officer.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is a forward-thinking, mid-size contract research organization offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences' integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005644/en/

Contacts:

Julie-Ann Cabana

Altasciences

+1 514 601-9763

jcabana@altasciences.com