ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT FEBRUARY 2021

STOCKHOLM, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong sales growth during February; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 33%, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 30% to SEK 94.4 (72.5) million due to strong growth in several regions.
Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 81% and amounted to SEK 6.7 (3.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 33% to SEK 101.1 (76.2) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - February 2021 increased by 29% SEK 208.1 (161.9) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
21-feb
20-feb
Change
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Change
The Nordics
27.5
29.5
-7%
57.5
62.3
-8%
Central Europe
16.7
10.4
61%
34.9
23.1
51%
East Europe
22.3
19.4
15%
49.6
39.2
27%
South & West Europe
11.5
4.2
174%
21.5
8.0
169%
The Baltics
5.5
5.2
6%
11.3
10.8
5%
North America
3.8
2.7
41%
7.4
5.3
40%
Asia-Pacific
7.1
1.1
545%
13.8
2.6
431%
Zinzino
94.4
72.5
30%
196.0
151.3
30%
Faun Pharma
6.7
3.7
81%
12.1
10.6
14%
Zinzino Group
101.1
76.2
33%
208.1
161.9
29%
Countries in regions:
- The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
- Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
- East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
- South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom
- The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
- North America: Canada, USA
- Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge:
Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
Zinzino AB (publ.) är ett globalt företag inom direktförsäljning som marknadsför och säljer testbaserade kosttillskotts-, hudvårds- och livsstilsprodukter. Zinzino äger forskningsenheten BioActive Foods AS och produktionsenheten Faun Pharma AS. Zinzinos huvudkontor ligger i Göteborg, och företaget har även kontor i Finland, Lettland, Norge, USA, Australien, Hongkong och Malaysia. Zinzino är ett aktiebolag noterat på Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.
Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 15:30 the 3rd of March 2021.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-february-2021,c3299682
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3299682/1381959.pdf
Pressrelease Sale Report February
https://news.cision.com/zinzino/i/dag-berhem-pettersen-5a6a9512,c2884456
Dag-Berhem-Pettersen-5A6A9512