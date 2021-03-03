Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Fast-Verzehnfachung! Vor neuem “Megaevent”! Neuer Countdown?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG ISIN: SE0002480442 Ticker-Symbol: 9EE 
Frankfurt
03.03.21
08:05 Uhr
7,200 Euro
-0,280
-3,74 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.03.2021 | 15:58
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT FEBRUARY 2021

STOCKHOLM, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong sales growth during February; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 33%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 30% to SEK 94.4 (72.5) million due to strong growth in several regions.
Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 81% and amounted to SEK 6.7 (3.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 33% to SEK 101.1 (76.2) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - February 2021 increased by 29% SEK 208.1 (161.9) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

21-feb

20-feb

Change

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Change

The Nordics

27.5

29.5

-7%

57.5

62.3

-8%

Central Europe

16.7

10.4

61%

34.9

23.1

51%

East Europe

22.3

19.4

15%

49.6

39.2

27%

South & West Europe

11.5

4.2

174%

21.5

8.0

169%

The Baltics

5.5

5.2

6%

11.3

10.8

5%

North America

3.8

2.7

41%

7.4

5.3

40%

Asia-Pacific

7.1

1.1

545%

13.8

2.6

431%

Zinzino

94.4

72.5

30%

196.0

151.3

30%

Faun Pharma

6.7

3.7

81%

12.1

10.6

14%

Zinzino Group

101.1

76.2

33%

208.1

161.9

29%

Countries in regions:

- The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
- Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
- East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
- South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom
- The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
- North America: Canada, USA
- Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ.) är ett globalt företag inom direktförsäljning som marknadsför och säljer testbaserade kosttillskotts-, hudvårds- och livsstilsprodukter. Zinzino äger forskningsenheten BioActive Foods AS och produktionsenheten Faun Pharma AS. Zinzinos huvudkontor ligger i Göteborg, och företaget har även kontor i Finland, Lettland, Norge, USA, Australien, Hongkong och Malaysia. Zinzino är ett aktiebolag noterat på Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 15:30 the 3rd of March 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-february-2021,c3299682

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3299682/1381959.pdf

Pressrelease Sale Report February

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/i/dag-berhem-pettersen-5a6a9512,c2884456

Dag-Berhem-Pettersen-5A6A9512

ZINZINO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.