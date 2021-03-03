Founder of NutriBullet* Launches Wellness Brand - Beast Health - and its Design-Forward Blender and Hydration System

Groundbreaking Product is First of Several Planned Launches from Beast Health, LLC

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colin Sapire, founder of the NutriBullet* and innovator behind personal blending products for more than a decade, announces the launch of wellness brand Beast Health, and the debut of its design-forward personal blender and hydration system - the B10+.

Beast Health is on a mission to empower users to become Strong Inside. Beast Health's flagship B10 Health Blender is a revolution in personal blending, combining incomparable elegance and high-performance technology; and providing the perfect solution for those looking to elevate their nutrition and hydration game.

The B10 Health Blender balances artful design with best-in-class technology to produce the smoothest, nutrient-rich blends imaginable. "The Beast is unlike any other personal blender," said Sapire. "Not only is it a beautifully designed countertop display piece, but its next-generation components make it one of the most elegant, effective and efficient personal blenders ever created. From the electronic interlock blade system to the thermal safety sensor and innovative 12-rib vessel design, our B10 Health Blender was engineered to elevate our customer experience; reducing spills and noise, while maximizing safety and blending efficiency." The B10 Health Blender is extremely versatile, blending up smoothies, health elixirs and cocktails, and pulsing dips, salsas, sauces or even nut butter to perfection in seconds.

The Beast B10 Health Blender retails for $138. The more comprehensive Beast B10+ Health Blender and Hydration System retails for $168, and includes an innovative hydration system designed to be used in tandem with the blender to create hydration infusions. The included portable borosilicate glass drinking vessel contains a uniquely constructed infusion chamber for an entirely new hydration experience. Both of these products can be purchased at www.thebeast.com .

About Beast Health:

Beast Health was founded on the simple premise that whole foods are nature's greatest gift to us. Using innovative design and technology, we hope to enable and empower our community to strengthen their immunity and to attain their nutrition and wellness goals. As an all-encompassing wellness brand, Beast Health plans to introduce additional innovative appliances and related products for discerning, health-focused consumers across the globe and to focus on meaningful community-minded initiatives.

For more information, visit www.thebeast.com .

*NutriBullet is a trademark of Capbrand Holdings, LLC. There is no affiliation between Beast Health, LLC and Capbrand Holdings, LLC.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1448312/B10_Health_Blender.mp4

VIdeo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1448314/Health_Hydration_System.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1448311/Beast_B10_Health_Blender.jpg