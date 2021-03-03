NEXGEL, Inc.: NEXGEL INC. Announces the Launch of a New Global Sales Initiative

LANGHORNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / NEXGEL, Inc., ("NEXGEL" or the "Company") an innovative company developing ultra-gentle, high-water content E-beam hydrogels with a focus on the consumer over the counter, Rx, medical device and cosmetic markets, today announced that it has engaged its first independent sales representatives to expand its customer base globally. The company believes that there are significant additional opportunities that can be developed utilizing its unique skin-friendly hydrogels.

"Given the ever-growing needs of sensitive and fragile skin patients, and their particular underlying conditions, we are committed to developing products to improve the lives of these individuals. Predominant in this group are infants and the elderly. This new sales initiative will allow NEXGEL to address this growing market. NEXGEL is committed to lending its expertise in hydrogel development to create new products in an effort to help more of these individuals." -Adam Levy, CEO NEXGEL, INC.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL has been a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water content hydrogels to leading medical companies around the world. Based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, we have been developing and manufacturing electron-beam cross-linked hydrogels for over 23 years. In that time, our team has formulated over 200 different combinations to bring some of the best over the counter, cosmetic, and natural ingredients to the skin in a gentle patch that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation. NEXGEL, Your Skin Friendly Patch Co.

