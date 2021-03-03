One News Page Launches Section Dedicated to Climate Change

LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One News Page, the long-running online news portal featuring news- and video content from trusted media outlets, today launches a section dedicated to the defining crisis of our time: Climate Change.

The effects of global warming are already being felt in all corners of the globe, with increasing temperatures fuelling extreme weather, environmental degradation and rising sea levels - a climate crisis that calls for bold international collaboration and action to avoid reaching a point of no return.

Coinciding with World Wildlife Day, the launch of the new section on climate change enables One News Page users to stay informed with trusted news- and video coverage on the important subject. Leading up to the UK hosting the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on 1 - 12 November, One News Page's climate change section is designed to offer access to rolling media coverage in 2021 and beyond.

The new section sources its updates exclusively from hand-curated verified media outlets, providing readers with a one stop place to discover the latest media coverage by news- and broadcast outlets they can trust.

"As recently stated by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, 'the climate emergency is a race we are losing, but it is a race we can win'," One News Page CEO, Marc Pinter-Krainer, points out.

"An important prerequisite to effectively fighting climate change requires public awareness and debate to be based on factual, trustworthy information and our new climate change section offers our readers and viewers a place to stay updated with trusted media coverage rather than disinformation often disseminated by, say, social media platforms," Pinter-Krainer adds.

The new section, accessible at https://www.onenewspage.com/s/climatechange, benefits from One News Page's AI-driven context analysis which connects news coverage of particular topics from multiple news publishers - making One News Page a suitable one-stop news discovery tool.

Combatting the proliferation of "fake news" across the internet, One News Page only features news and video content published by a hand-curated list of trusted, established media outlets.

Access to One News Page and its extensive archive of more than 150 million news and video resources is available free of charge at https://www.onenewspage.com.

