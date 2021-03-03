Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Fast-Verzehnfachung! Vor neuem “Megaevent”! Neuer Countdown?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.03.2021 | 16:10
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Change of Name

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Change of Name

PR Newswire

London, March 3

Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company")
(Formerly Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc)
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Change of name

Further to the announcement released on 15 February 2021 in respect of the Board's resolution to change the Company's registered name to "Invesco Select Trust plc", removing the word "Perpetual" from its name, the Registrar of Companies has issued a replacement certificate of incorporation, so the change is now in effect.

As previously announced, the trading symbols (or "TIDMs") and ISIN codes for the Company's four classes of shares listed on the London Stock Exchange will remain unchanged, as per below.

Share ClassTIDMISIN
UK Equity SharesIVPUGB00B1DPVL60
Global Equity Income SharesIVPGGB00B1DQ6472
Balanced Risk Allocation SharesIVPBGB00B1DQ6696
Managed Liquidity SharesIVPMGB00B1DQ6704

No new share certificates are being issued in respect of existing shares held in certificated form, but any new share certificates will be issued in the name of Invesco Select Trust plc. Shareholders should retain their existing share certificates which will continue to be valid.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
Telephone: 02037531000

3 March 2021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.