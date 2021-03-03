Classworx: Learn About Delta 8 THC This Saturday March 6, 2021 with Dr. Mary Clifton A Leader in the CBD and Medical Marijuana Industry

Join Dr. Mary and Leaders in the CBD Industry for the Delta 8 THC Discussion Panel Hosted on ClassWorx

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), owner of ClassWorx.com, a Virtual Online Directory for anyone offering Virtual Events, is proud to announce that medical marijuana expert Dr. Mary Clifton M.D will be virtually hosting a Delta 8 THC panel discussion on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 3PM EST. Attendees can learn about Delta 8 THC, which is now getting mainstream coverage from publications like the New York Times, by listening to Dr. Mary Clifton and other leaders in the CBD industry during the panel discussion. If time permits, attendees will be able to ask questions if there is a Q&A at the end of the panel discussion. Reserve your spot today for the event that takes place this coming Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 3PM EST.

What is Delta 8 - THC?

Delta 8 - THC, which is one of the four most common cannabinoids, is similar to its psychoactive relative THC, also known as Delta 9 - THC. Delta 8 - THC differs chemically from Delta 9 - THC, but only by a few atomic bonds, while still offering a potent high of its own. Because most marijuana laws and regulations center around THC, or Delta 9 - THC, Delta 8 - THC is becoming a rapidly growing segment of products derived from hemp.

Because of Delta 8 - THC's rise on the cannabis and marijuana market, many individuals, companies, entrepreneurs and businesses are pulling apart hemp and marijuana to create a myriad of new product lines with their own marketing angles and objectives.

Event Details

Join Dr. Mary Clifton this Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 3:00PM EST on ClassWorx for the Delta-8 THC Panel discussion. Leaders in the CBD Industry will be discussing Delta 8 THC, a novel hemp extract that has been gaining significant attention as a "light" version of THC, which is said to be legal under the 2018 Farm Bill. Join us to have your questions about Delta 8 answered. The event is free and open to the first 300 individuals. The event is scheduled to run from 3:00PM - 4:00PM EST.

About Dr. Mary Clifton

Dr. Mary Clifton is an Internal Medicine doctor with 20 years of experience in both the hospital and private practice. She can provide patient consultations in all fifty states and is licensed to prescribe in twenty states. She is a recognized expert in CBD, Cannabis, and Medical Marijuana. Dr. Mary Clifton assists Iowa residents with getting qualified for medical marijuana cards in the State of Iowa.

She is a published researcher, previously a national speaker on women's health and osteoporosis, and author of four books, and a best-selling ebook on CBD - what you need to know, how to use cannabinoids and a COOKBOOK to support ease of use. She is also a leading voice in telemedicine to bridge the gap in healthcare availability and affordable lab testing for long-term wellness.

Dr. Clifton has a special interest in innovation in health care delivery and patient empowerment. A previous alumni board member for 8 years at Michigan State University's medical school, she completed her residency training with MSU in Grand Rapids, MI.

About ClassWorx

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. Classworx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes"). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

