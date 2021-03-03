COPC Inc. announces Approved Technology Provider program -- Unique opportunity for companies to showcase CX capabilities

WINTER PARK, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COPC Inc. , a global consulting, certification, research and training firm that has set the standard for customer experience (CX) operations for 25 years, is pleased to announce the launch of a new CX leadership program designed to bring recognition to organizations that have proven their technology supports compliance to the highest industry standard.

COPC Inc.'s Approved Technology Provider (ATP) program marks the company's next step in empowering operations to transform their CX capabilities. Technology providers earning a spot in the program have an exclusive opportunity to showcase their solutions that support the rigorous requirements of the COPC Customer Experience (CX) Standard.

"We're excited to be able to offer Approved Technology Providers a distinct marketing advantage, highlighting their technology's ability to support compliance to key items of the COPC CX Standard," said Kyle Kennedy, Chief Operations Officer at COPC Inc.

Three levels of compliance based on successful client installations

To be approved for the ATP program, technology solution providers must undergo a formal evaluation to determine if and how their solution supports compliance to the requirements of the COPC CX Standard, a comprehensive performance management system for companies to manage and improve the performance of their CX operations. The CX Standard continues to evolve to address the changing needs of a dynamic industry; the next version will be released later this year.

ATP candidates can attain one of three levels of approval - silver, gold and platinum - based on the number of client implementations supporting compliance to the COPC CX Standard. The higher the level of approval, the more recognition and the more marketing advantages ATPs receive from COPC Inc.

About COPC Inc.

COPC Inc. provides consulting, training, certification, benchmarking and research for operations that support the customer experience. The company created the COPC CX Standard, a performance management system for customer experience operations and vendor management organizations. COPC Inc. is headquartered in Winter Park, FL, U.S. and with operations in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, India and Japan. www.copc.com .

