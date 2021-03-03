Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - Cuspis Capital Ltd. (TSXV: CUSP.P) ("Cuspis", or the "Company") would like to remind its shareholders of the Company's upcoming scheduled annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") to be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time), telephonically. In connection with the Meeting, Cuspis has mailed its management proxy circular dated February 4, 2021 (the "Circular") to its shareholders.

The Company looks forward to shareholders' participation and voting on the business to be conducted at the Meeting, pursuant to which the shareholders will be asked to approve, among other things, certain matters for the Company to complete its previously announced Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) with Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty. Ltd. ("GMG").

As described in the Company's previous press releases (August 19 and 31, 2020, November 1 and 4, 2020, December 22, 2020, and February 5, 2021), and in more detail in the Circular, the completion of the Qualifying Transaction will result in, among other things, the holders of the common shares of Cuspis (the "Cuspis Shares") exchanging their Cuspis Shares for ordinary shares in the capital of GMG (the "GMG Shares"), through the completion of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). In the process, Cuspis will become a subsidiary of GMG, the Cuspis Shares will delist from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and the GMG Shares will be listed on the TSXV. For the transaction to proceed as planned, and in order to receive GMG Shares, the shareholders of Cuspis will be asked to approve, among other things, the Arrangement and the delisting of Cuspis' shares at the Meeting

Your vote is important. Regardless of the number of Cuspis Shares held, we encourage every one of our shareholders to participate. To be effective, proxies must be voted in advance of the meeting and, in the case of non-registered or beneficial shareholders, no later than 10:00 a.m. (Toronto Time) on Friday, March 5th, 2021. Shareholders may attend the virtual meeting by dialing into the following numbers:

Toll Free -North America (+1) 888 886 7786

Australia - 1800 076 068)

For further details, please refer to the Circular, filed February 16, 2021 on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company is also pleased to report that the Qualifying Transaction with GMG is proceeding, with the Company's legal counsel having submitted draft documentation for review with the appropriate securities regulators, and the interim court order for the Arrangement having been obtained. GMG's $1.5 million subscription receipts financing (as announced on February 5, 2021) has been oversubscribed, and the issue size increased to $2 million. The tentative closing date for this financing has been set for on or about March 10, 2021. The Company looks forward to providing further updates on its Qualifying Transaction as they become available.

In accordance with the policies of the TSXV, the Cuspis Shares are currently halted from trading and will remain so until such time as the TSXV determines, which, depending on the policies of the TSXV, may not occur until completion of the Qualifying Transaction.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Qualifying Transaction, and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

