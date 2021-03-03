Imroj Singh Trucking Industry Executive Featured in Exclusive New Interviews

Imroj Singh touched upon his experiences, insights, habits, and lessons learned.

FONTANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Imroj Singh, the Director of Operations at Fontana, CA-headquartered Golden Mile Enterprises Inc., has been featured in a pair of exclusive new interviews with Inspirey and Ideamensch, respectively.

Imroj Singh's new feature interview with Inspirey was published on February 24, 2021 and is available on the official site. Inspirey conducts in-depth interviews with accomplished entrepreneurs and executives from around the world.

In the interview, Imroj Singh touched on a variety of topics related to his experience and role at Golden Mile Enterprises Inc., including how Golden Mile Enterprises Inc. generates profit and growth (focusing on customers that have freight needs throughout the year), his company's most effective marketing strategy (reaching out directly to new customers), and what he considers to be the most satisfying moment in his professional career so far. With respect to this latter aspect, Imroj Singh proudly stated: "The day we added the 100th vehicle to our fleet was very satisfying for us. That was the moment we realized that all of the hard work and discipline we'd been putting into the business had created success, and in just a few years. We definitely celebrated that day."

Other insights that Imroj Singh shared with Inspirey include what he considers the foundation of his success (his relentless work ethic), how he keeps on top of the latest trends and developments in the trucking industry (he is a big fan of the website "Freight Waves"), and what advice he would give to his younger self (stay true to your principles and avoid people who don't have your best interests at heart).

Imroj Singh's new feature interview with Ideamensch was published on February 25, 2021 and is available here. Ideamensch enables entrepreneurs, makers and doers to bring their ideas to life by sharing their professional and personal stories.

In the interview, Imroj Singh discussed key issues related to his career and company, including habits that make him a productive entrepreneur (plenty of reading with a preference for Warren Buffet), how he brings ideas to life (effective communication with diverse stakeholders), and why he is so bullish on the future of Golden Mile Enterprises Inc. On this latter aspect, Imroj Singh shared: "What excites me is the growth potential in our business…For instance, looking at the situation with COVID. The industry was shut and there was pretty much nothing going on, but instead of just sitting there and doing nothing about it, we figured out a solution. We started working directly with customers instead of the brokers. The brokers create a lot of confusion between carriers and customers and it solved a lot of problems for us to proceed in this manner."

Other themes that Imroj Singh expanded on with Ideamensch include core skill that he believes all entrepreneurs need to cultivate (self-accountability and learning from one's mistakes), the best $100 that he has spent recently (a necklace for his mother), the one piece of software that he relies on to boost productivity (a transportation management system), and his advice on overcoming failure (remember where you come from and never stop striving to improve).

Readers are invited to click on the links above for the full text of Imroj Singh's exclusive new feature interviews with Inspirey and Ideamensch, respectively, which explore in greater depth all of the above topics plus additional areas.

About Imroj Singh

Imroj Singh is the Director of Operations at Fontana, CA-headquartered Golden Mile Enterprises Inc., which has a fleet of more than 100 modern vehicles that provide pick-ups, deliveries and freight transportation across the lower 48 states. The firm is currently in the process of building a new terminal in Indianapolis, Indiana, with additional terminals planned in New Jersey and Georgia. Learn more Golden Mile Enterprises Inc. at https://www.goldenmileinc.com. Learn more about Imroj Singh at https://imrojsingh.com.

