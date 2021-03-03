Cresa Boston Expands Workplace Planning, Design & Support Group

Eight new hires reinforce company's expertise in workplace planning and operational support

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / The Boston office of Cresa, the world's largest occupier-focused commercial real estate firm, announced today it has hired eight new employees who will join the company's Workplace Planning, Design, & Support Group. Reporting to Principal Greg Lewis, the team brings extensive experience in life sciences and project management. Collectively, they will be responsible for workplace strategy, planning, and design support including day-to-day space planning and move management.

"As organizations continue to rethink their space needs and consider a more agile workforce, we felt this was a service our clients would need more than ever," said Greg. "We are proud to welcome our new team members and know they will provide our clients with the best services and value."

Workplace Planning, Design & Support services include:

Analyzing the workplace, people, and culture to create a strategy that supports future growth and business objectives.

Developing and implementing processes and procedures to execute workplace strategies locally and globally.

Supporting transformational change by creating multi-faceted communication campaigns to minimize business disruption and employee dissatisfaction.

"We understand how influential the right work environment can be and we know the last year has brought about numerous changes in the workplace," said Adam Subber, managing principal of Cresa's Boston office. "Greg and his team are committed to enhancing the way our clients work and developing spaces that enable flexibility, enhance productivity, and support business objectives."

The Boston office of Cresa is pleased to welcome the following new employees to its Workplace Planning, Design & Support Group:

Kelly Colón - Director

Gordon Brailsford - Senior Advisor

Adam Goldberg - Senior Advisor

Melissa Iglesias - Senior Advisor

Ashley McCann - Senior Advisor

Melissa Nearen - Senior Advisor

Christine Nearen - Advisor

Tyler Nichols - Advisor

Kelly brings over 20 years of facilities, operations, real estate, and management experience to support clients in their operational and workplace strategy requirements. Her strengths include identifying synergies between strategy, planning, and design in the workplace, and then translating this into executional operational workstreams to help clients meet corporate objectives. Kelly received an associate degree in Interior Design from Hesser College in 2008, a Bachelor of Science in Facilities Management from Wentworth Institute of Technology in 2011 and a Master of Science in Facilities Management from Mass Maritime Academy in 2013. She further engaged in post graduate studies in Industrial and Organizational Psychology at North Central University in 2017.

Gordon brings over 20 years of experience supporting life science and biotechnology clients. This work includes strategic master planning initiatives, workplace strategy, technical design expertise, real estate planning, and capital project portfolio management. Gordon received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Northeastern University in 1992, a Master of Science in Management from Lesley University in 1994, and a Master of Corporate Real Estate in Workplace Strategy from Global CoreNet in 2016.

Adam focuses on data management, stakeholder engagement, design planning, and project management for our portfolio accounts. As part of the Workplace Strategy and Planning team, Adam helps maintain and analyze clients' ever-changing employee and location data, ensuring space needs are properly planned for and addressed through physical modifications or moves. Adam graduated from Northeastern University in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science in Architecture.

Melissa has been working in commercial real estate since 2015. Her prior project management experience in high-end residential real estate provides her with a deep understanding of space needs and the human factor which assists in providing in depth programmatic plans for clients. At Cresa, Melissa is responsible for workplace planning, due diligence, scheduling, project development, and vendor management. Melissa received a Bachelor of Interior Architecture from Boston Architectural College in 2015.

Ashley supports workplace initiatives to create and sustain efficiencies throughout existing and new real estate portfolios. She works to seamlessly connect people, space, and technology to enhance user experience. Much of Ashley's workplace planning efforts focus on projects including signage, furniture, and space allocations. Ashley is a member of International Facilities Management Association (IFMA) and she received her Bachelor of Science in Facilities Planning and Management from Wentworth Institute of Technology in 2013.

Melissa (Mel) has been supporting organizations in the technology, financial, and life science industries since 2012. She offers a wide range of expertise and experience in workplace strategy, business continuity planning, process development, and both long- and short-term space planning. Mel has spent the last five years supporting life sciences where she focuses on lab-based support and planning. Melissa earned a Bachelor of Science in Facilities Planning and Management from Wentworth Institute of Technology in 2011.

Christine's role primarily resides in space planning and design, facilities management, coordinating and executing employee and equipment moves, and business continuity planning. Additionally, she focuses on analyzing and maintaining multitudes of ever-changing client data. Christine received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications with a minor in Psychology from Newbury College in 2018.

Tyler supports clients in their operational and workplace strategy requirements. He assists with the management of client buildings in the Cambridge area as well as the Planning and Design team's day-to-day operations. Tyler collaborates with his team to manage space allocations and align cross-department adjacencies while overseeing vendors for various client projects. Tyler received a Bachelor of Science in Facility Planning and Management from Wentworth Institute of Technology in 2016.

About Cresa

Cresa is the world's largest commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Offered across every industry, services include Consulting, Facilities Management, Global Portfolio Solutions, Investment Banking, Lease Administration, Location Strategy & Economic Development Incentives, Project Management, Transaction Management and Workplace Strategy. With over 1000 employees in more than 80 offices globally, Cresa partners with space occupiers everywhere. For more information, visit: www.cresa.com/boston.

