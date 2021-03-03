Averill Electric Company Inc.: Founder and President of Averill Electric Company, Frank Averill Is Interviewed By Citybizlist

EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Thriving business professional Frank Averill was recently featured on Citybizlist to discuss his career highlights while providing insight into how he remains a top industry professional. When asked about his company's continued success, he claims that utilizing the prefabrication process allows him and his team to achieve optimal results. The prefabrication process uses components made in off-site facilities that are then assembled on site. According to Frank Averill, this method reduces site disruption, is environmentally-friendly, and ensures financial savings.

"Averill Electric is focused on excellence at all times. Our prefabrication shop helps us get the job done quickly and accurately. I believe that prefabrication has been the key to our success in the competitive local market of New England."

Likewise, despite government mandates and nation-wide lockdowns, Averill and his team remained open throughout the pandemic, and implemented various new policies to ensure the safety of their clients and staff.

"Our business learned to operate safely and with the highest regard to quality. We quickly adopted masks in the workplace along with other public health precautions like social distancing and hand-washing. We weren't about to take any chances with the health of our workforce. We have had a few cases in the workplace, but they have not been serious. I believe that we will come back stronger after the pandemic and ramp up our production levels once again."

As a self-driven individual, Frank is always looking for new professional opportunities. Having worked his way from the ground up he has a wealth of knowledge and personal experience to share with readers.

Those interested in reading the full interview can do so here.

About Frank Averill

Frank Averill grew up watching his father work as an electrical contractor on construction sites. By the time he was thirteen, he was enrolled in a trade school specializing in leading-edge technical programs. After completing a four-year high school level electrical studies program, Averill graduated from Massasoit Community College, where he majored in electrical engineering and business management. Following his completion of additional certifications, a reputable electrical contracting company hired Averill at the young age of nineteen.

He now owns and runs, Averill Electric Company, a full service contracting business based out of Easton, Massachusetts. By utilizing prefabrication, Averill and his team of experts ensure each job is completed on time and to the highest possible standard.

