HomePlay Live Limited: Innovative Live Streaming Platform Launches for Artists and Listeners

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / HomePlay promises artists one of the largest ticket cuts in the industry. HomePlay, a live streaming platform for artists to showcase their talents, has launched. The platform was created by iSiLIVE to provide artists and curators of performance art (such as venues and festivals) with a new and easy way to stream their events live. Features of the platform include the ability for artists and viewers to connect through live chat, further enhancing the high-quality video and audio streaming experience. Brad Alford, VP of Business Development at iSiLIVE, said: "We're delighted to introduce HomePlay to artists and culture-lovers alike. The platform was built from the ground up by a former musician and designed with ease of use in mind. One of the unique selling points of the platform that we're most proud of is that we offer one of the largest artist payout cuts in the industry." This means by using HomePlay, you're guaranteed more money in your pocket at the end of the gig. "Last year's lockdown has shown that even though venues may not be open to the public, people still want to stream live entertainment from the comfort of their homes. HomePlay is here to make this easy, hassle-free, and most importantly, fun!" HomePlay will open up a whole new worldwide audience for artists to monetize their music to complement live shows in the future.

Create your free account today by visiting https://homeplay.live/

CONTACT:

Brad Alford

brad.alford@isilive.ca

6138949261

SOURCE: HomePlay Live Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633255/Innovative-Live-Streaming-Platform-Launches-for-Artists-and-Listeners