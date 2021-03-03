Anzeige
03.03.2021 | 16:44
CSIRO and Elsevier Sign Research Access Agreement

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, and Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics, today announced a new three-year agreement that will provide CSIRO researchers with access to global academic research and open access publishing options.

This is the first agreement that includes publishing and reading services for Elsevier across the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region.

The new agreement provides CSIRO researchers with access to ScienceDirect, Elsevier's world-leading platform that brings together scientific knowledge and peer-reviewed research with more than 16 million articles from the company's 2,500+ journals and enables these researchers to publish open access across Elsevier journals.

CSIRO's Chief Information and Data Officer, Brendan Dalton, says the new read and publish agreement is an important milestone in CSIRO's open access publishing position.

"CSIRO is committed to enabling open access to its research outputs to increase access to publicly funded information as our researchers seek to solve the greatest challenges through innovative science and technology," Mr. Dalton said. "We're looking forward to working with Elsevier over the next three years to make CSIRO's research outputs freely available for anyone to read in a broad range of journals that cover CSIRO's diverse research priorities."

Gino Ussi, Executive Vice President, Elsevier, said: "We are delighted to have the opportunity to support CSIRO in advancing their research ambitions. Elsevier has long been committed to supporting Australian researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes. Indeed, it has never been more critical. We look forward to working collaboratively with CSIRO to test and learn along the way over the next three years, and critically to apply learnings in order to improve how we support our customers' differing needs in the future. We thank CSIRO for the collaborative approach they have taken to our discussions and look forward to fulfilling our commitment to enable open and frictionless access to scientific knowledge."

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. Our agreement with CSIRO supports their open access goals and is another example of the many tailored pilots or transformative agreements we have similarly established with other universities and consortia around the world. Each agreement is tailored to the specific needs of our partners, ranging from reading and publishing services, to broader areas such as reproducibility, transparency and collaboration in research. Our aim is to test and learn, and to better understand how we can support all our customers' differing needs.

Elsevier is one of the world's fastest-growing open access publishers, with over 49,000 gold open access articles published in 2019, 40 percent more than the previous year. In 2019, Elsevier launched 100 new gold open access journals, bringing today's total to over 500 Elsevier-published fully OA titles. These join more than 1,900 hybrid journals that already offer the option to publish open access. Additionally, more than 2,300 of Elsevier's 2,500+ journals offer the option to publish open access and make an article freely available.

---

About Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)

CSIRO is Australia's national science agency and innovation catalyst. We solve the greatest challenges through innovative science and technology, unlocking a better future for our community, our economy, our planet.

CSIRO's collaborative research turns science into solutions to address Australia's greatest challenges, including food security and quality; clean energy and resources; health and wellbeing; resilient and valuable environments; innovative industries; and a secure Australia and region.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.

Elsevier employs 8,100 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,500+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our 40,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

Media contacts

Cheyenne Martin
Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)
+618 6436 8554
Cheyenne.Martin@csiro.au

Jason Chan, Director
Elsevier Communications, APAC
+65 6349 0240
j.chan@elsevier.com

SOURCE: Elsevier



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633293/CSIRO-and-Elsevier-Sign-Research-Access-Agreement

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
