Mittwoch, 03.03.2021
Fast-Verzehnfachung! Vor neuem “Megaevent”! Neuer Countdown?
WKN: A1KAQD ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
03.03.2021 | 16:49
136 Leser



SWEF: Holdings in Company

DJ SWEF: Holdings in Company 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Holdings in Company 
03-March-2021 / 15:16 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting   Starwood European Real Estate 
rights are attachedii:                                                                   Finance Limited 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer                                                                                                X 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                                                  X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                                                                     Quilter Plc 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                                    London, UK 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:                                 25/02/2021 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                                           03/03/2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                                                                              Total 
                                                                     % of voting rights       of 
                                        % of voting rights attached  through financial        both  Total number of 
                                        to shares (total of 8. A)    instruments              in %  voting rights of 
                                                                     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) (8.A  issuervii 
                                                                                              + 
                                                                                              8.B) 
Resulting situation on the date on                                                            Less 
which threshold was crossed or reached  Less than 5%                 0.00%                    than  408,911,273 
                                                                                              5% 
Position of previous notification (if 
                                        5.01%                        0.00%                    5.01% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
                 Number of voting rightsix                       % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares           Direct                  Indirect                Direct                          Indirect 
ISIN code (if    (Art 9 of Directive     (Art 10 of Directive    (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/   (Art 10 of Directive 
possible)        2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)   2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)                    2004/109/EC) 
                                                                                                 (DTR5.2.1) 
GG00B79WC100                             Less than 5%                                            Less than 5% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A    Less than 5%                                    Less than 5% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                                                  Number of voting rights that may be 
financial        Expiration         Exercise/            acquired if the instrument is           % of voting rights 
instrument       datex              Conversion Periodxi 
                                                         exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                                    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of        Expiration           Exercise/    Physical or cash 
financial      datex                Conversion                      Number of voting rights      % of voting rights 
instrument                          Period xi    settlementxii 
 
 
 
                                                 SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an 
"X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments 
are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add X 
additional rows as necessary) 
                  % of voting rights if it       % of voting rights through financial       Total of both if it equals 
Namexv            equals or is higher than the   instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the 
                  notifiable threshold           the notifiable threshold                   notifiable threshold 
Quilter Plc 
Quilter Cheviot 
Limited 
 
Quilter Plc 
Quilter Cheviot 
Europe Limited 
 
Quilter Plc 
Quilter 
International 
Isle of Man 
Limited 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
 
Place of completion  London, UK 
Date of completion   03/03/2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          GG00B79WC100 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:          SWEF 
LEI Code:      5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
Sequence No.:  94781 
EQS News ID:   1172886 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2021 10:17 ET (15:17 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.