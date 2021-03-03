TRON Enters A Strategic Partnership With Prosper To Bring Prediction Markets and Hedging TO TRON's DeFi Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / TRON, one of the largest and most popular blockchain-based operating systems in the world, has entered a strategic partnership to bring Prosper to TRON's Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. This integration will bring cross-chain prediction markets to TRON's rapidly growing DeFi ecosystem.

Prosper is a non-custodial, cross-chain prediction market and hedging platform that solves one of decentralized prediction markets' biggest problems - liquidity. Prosper deploys a unique technology for on-chain liquidity aggregation that relies on binary models for liquidity provision across blockchains. The short-term prediction market model enables randomized results for custom pools with liquidity providers offered access to high APRs and a free maximum insurance fund. Prosper's core features also include bet insurance, user-owned predictions and options, and fiat integration - further augmenting capital inflows to its custom pools. With more liquidity, prediction markets can become more accurate at forecasting events. Achieving this means offering attractive liquidity incentives to liquidity providers, enabling leverage for user positions, and pooling cross-chain capital.

The integration brings advantages for both TRON and Prosper ecosystems: TRON supporters will be able to use TRX as the basic prediction token for all of Prosper's features and functionalities. Any TRX holder can maximize their yield or hedge their positions, which also introduces a whole new source of liquidity across prediction market pools. Price movement predictions for TRX will be opened on other blockchains shortly after mainnet launch. The TRON-based prediction market will remain non-custodial and decentralized using JustLink oracle price feeds.

"TRON's DeFi ecosystem is growing, and we are excited to be collaborating with Prosper to bring non-custodial, cross-chain prediction market and hedging to our mainnet " said Justin Sun, founder of TRON and CEO of BitTorrent. "Partnering with the top DeFi projects is integral to TRON's initiative to be All In on DeFi and is contributing to the meteoric rise of our booming DeFi ecosystem"

"TRON is one of the fastest-growing DeFI platforms in the Blockchain market. They have one of the biggest and most active communities in the entire crypto space," said Iva Wisher, Co-Founder of Prosper.so. "This partnership with TRON is an extension of Prosper's efforts to collaborate with the biggest players of the DeFi world."

Stay tuned as we announce development and integration progress in the upcoming weeks!

About TRON

TRON is dedicated to accelerating and the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications. Founded in September 2017 by Justin Sun, the company has delivered a series of achievements, including MainNet launch on May 2018, network independence on June 2018, and TRON Virtual Machine launch on August 2018. July 2018 also marked the acquisition of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized services boasting approximately 100M monthly active users.

About Prosper

Prosper is a non-custodial cross-chain prediction market and hedging platform. Prosper is developing a unique technology of on-chain liquidity aggregation to solve problems of prediction markets landscape.

Core features of Prosper.so include:

Cross-chain predictions support and on-chain liquidity aggregation

Binary liquidity model

Bet insurance

User-owned predictions and options

Fiat integration

