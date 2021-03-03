The "France Cards and Payments Opportunities and Risks to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
'France Cards and Payments Opportunities and Risks to 2024' report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the French cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2016-20e).
The French payment market is on a path of constant innovation. To reduce the dependence on cash and drive the country towards a cashless society, as part of its National Retail Payments Strategy (2019-2024) Banque de France has formulated various measures that are being adopted by commercial banks and payment service providers.
The plan includes promoting acceptance of card payments by merchants even for payments starting from €1 ($1.12), incorporating contactless functionality in every payment terminal in the country, and strengthening the security of electronic payments. With such measures in place, the frequency of card-based transactions is anticipated to increase further over the forecast period.
To protect card holders against loss or theft of their payment cards, in July 2020 Societe Generale collaborated with Apple Pay to launch an instant digital card in France. This virtual payment card can be issued on a permanent or temporary basis. If customers lose their payment card, the bank issues a digital version and makes it available to the card holder via the Apple Pay app. As a result, the card holder's funds remain safe and they can continue to make contactless payments.
Amid COVID-19, Federation Bancaire Francaise raised the limit on contactless cards in the country from €30 ($33.68) to €50 ($56.14) in March 2020, in a bid to encourage consumers to use contactless payments rather than cash for purchases of essential items. As a result, consumers do not need to enter their PIN for payments worth up to €50 ($56.14).
The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2020e-24f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.
This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the French cards and payments industry, including
- Current and forecast values for each market in the French cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.
- Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.
- E-commerce market analysis.
- Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the French cards and payments industry.
- Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.
Key Topics Covered:
- Payment Instruments
- Card-based Payments
- Merchant Acquiring
- Ecommerce Payments
- Buy Now Pay Later
- Mobile Proximity Payments
- P2P Payments
- Bill Payments
- Alternative Payments
- Job Analysis
- Payment Innovations
- Payment Infrastructure Regulation
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Credit Agricole
- Credit Mutuel
- Groupe BPCE
- La Banque Postale
- Societe Generale
- BNP Paribas
- Cartes Bancaires
- Mastercard
- Visa
- American Express
- Carrefour Pay
- PayPal
- Samsung Pay
- Google Pay
- Apple Pay
- Amazon Pay
