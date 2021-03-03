Founder of AbleDocs Adam Spencer Featured in Exclusive Interview

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Adam Spencer, a Canadian entrepreneur from Oakville, Ontario, and the founder of AbleDocs, was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Ideamensch. The focus of the interview was mostly on Spencer's company, AbleDocs, and his life as an entrepreneur.

Adam Spencer has been an entrepreneur since his school days, when he started his first ever company with some friends, a service that installed wireless networking in student housing. In 2009, he entered the world of accessibility when he co-founded Accessibil-IT, which helped develop accessibility software. Spencer's most recent venture is AbleDocs, which he established in 2018.

In the interview, he explained that AbleDocs was a response to a major gap in the accessibility industry. Though there were a number of small consultants, Spencer was confident he could create a much stronger company that, thanks to their complimentary pieces of software, would be able to deliver more accessible content than any other company had offered.

When it comes to his typical workday, Adam Spencer noted that the pandemic has completely changed how both he and his wife work. Prior to COVID-19, Spencer was constantly on planes, flying to conferences, or meeting with clients. He said that this last year has really forced him to slow down and spend more quality time with his wife, while still managing to run his business virtually.

Spencer also shared that in terms of his habits that make him successful as an entrepreneur, he's a firm believer in the power of scheduling. He schedules his day and lives by this schedule, which allows him to stay on top of everything.

When asked to name the most successful strategy that's allowed him to grow his business, Spencer responded with one word: reinvestment.

"Rather than profiteering, it has been the hard decisions to push through and reinvest revenue into human capital that have helped us to grow," shared Adam Spencer.

"Bring in the best people you can and even if it's going to be tight financially for a short period. You're investing in this person because you believe that they're going to drive future value to you as a company and your clients."

About Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer is a serial entrepreneur from Oakville, Ontario. He has worked within the digital accessibility industry for over 10 years, making documents accessible and usable for people with print disabilities. He co-founded Accessibil-IT in 2009 before going on to found AbleDocs, where he now serves as the President.

