Synovial Sarcoma Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 16.14% During the Forecast Period of 2018-2030, States DelveInsight

DelveInsight's "Synovial Sarcoma Market" report provides a thorough comprehension of the Synovial Sarcoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Synovial Sarcoma market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Synovial Sarcoma market report also proffers an analysis of the current and emerging Synovial Sarcoma treatment landscape, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

As Synovial Sarcoma is a chemo-sensitive tumor, the first-line treatment includes single-agent or combination chemotherapy. Doxorubicin , an anthracycline antibiotic, is generally considered the most active single agent in producing objective responses in sizeable clinical trial settings. Doxorubicin with or without ifosfamide remains the mainstay of first-line chemotherapy for Synovial Sarcoma treatment.

The frontline treatment options have remained unchanged for years, now challenged by targeted therapies in the pipeline.

Ifosfamide is the favored second-line treatment option. Other alternative options include YONDELIS (Trabectedin) and Pazopanib (VOTRIENT), administered when patients relapse or fail to respond to first-line treatment options. Over recent years, trabectedin has emerged as an effective agent for patients with advanced soft tissue sarcomas resistant to anthracyclines and ifosfamide.

Prominent players such as Pharma Mar SA, Johnson and Johnson, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Advenchen Laboratories, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Epizyme Inc., OncoTherapy Science, BioAtla, Takara Bio, Eli Lilly and Company, and many others are involved in developing Synovial Sarcoma therapies.

Targeting the MAGE-A4 biomarker is a popular strategy, with two different assets showing early promising activity. ADP-A2M4 and Letetresgene Autoleucel have been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in MAGE-A4 expressing patients.

The Synovial Sarcoma market is expected to show positive growth, mainly ascribed to the increased prevalence and the anticipated launch of novel therapies, such as Anlotinib, ADP-A2M4, Letetresgene Autoleucel, and others during the forecast period of 2018-2030.

Synovial Sarcoma, also known as malignant synovioma, can originate from different soft tissue types, such as muscle or ligaments. It is a high-grade tumor and spreads to distant sites. Synovial Sarcoma symptoms depend on where the tumor forms. The disease is often first noticed as a painless lump. If it is near a nerve, it might cause pain or numbness as it grows.

As per DelveInsight's analysts, the total Synovial Sarcoma incident population in the 7MM was estimated to be 1,610 cases in 2020. The males appear to have a predisposition to Synovial Sarcoma, which is why a higher percentage of incidence was observed in males than females in the United States.

The Synovial Sarcoma Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Incident Cases

Gender-Specific Cases

Age-Specific Cases

Location-Specific Cases

Stage-Specific Cases

Synovial Sarcoma Treatment Market

The primary treatment for Synovial Sarcoma is surgery to eliminate the entire tumor with clear margins when possible. Radiotherapy may also be used, either before or after surgery, to decrease the risk of leaving cells behind.

Chemotherapy (typically Doxorubicin and/or Ifosfamide) is recommended in the Synovial Sarcoma treatment as the tumor is highly chemo-sensitive. Single-agent or combination chemotherapy are options for the first-line treatment of Synovial Sarcoma. Doxorubicin, an anthracycline antibiotic, is generally considered the most active single agent producing objective responses in sizeable clinical trial settings. Doxorubicin with or without ifosfamide remains the mainstay of first-line chemotherapy for Synovial Sarcoma treatment. However, data from recent studies suggest that Synovial Sarcoma patients can benefit from a first-line combination treatment of ifosfamide with doxorubicin over monotherapy doxorubicin. However, due to the disease's rarity, this cannot be considered a conclusive result.

On the other hand, ifosfamide has the advantage of having no dose-limiting cumulative toxicity. Ifosfamide (in high doses) is the favored second-line treatment option as it shows activity in Synovial Sarcoma patients. Other alternative options for second-line treatment include YONDELIS (Trabectedin) and Pazopanib (VOTRIENT), administered when patients relapse or fail to respond to first-line treatment options. Over recent years, trabectedin has emerged as an effective agent for patients with advanced soft tissue sarcomas resistant to anthracyclines and ifosfamide. Biomarker-driven approvals are set to transform the treatment landscape.

Synovial Sarcoma Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players

Anlotinib (AL3818): Advenchen Laboratories

ADP-A2M4: Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Letetresgene autoleucel: GlaxoSmithKline

Other Synovial Sarcoma Drugs in Development

Tazemetostat: Epizyme, Inc.

OTSA101: OncoTherapy Science

CAB-AXL-ADC: BioAtla

TBI-1301: Takara Bio

Ramucirumab: Eli Lilly and Company

Concluding thoughts on Synovial Sarcoma Market Growth Dynamics

Synovial Sarcoma Market Drivers

Development of Personalized Therapy - Personalized therapy can be offered at a premium and help the company attain high profits. Multiple biomarkers are associated with synovial sarcoma and are under investigation regarding their pathways and mechanisms of action.

Personalized therapy can be offered at a premium and help the company attain high profits. Multiple biomarkers are associated with synovial sarcoma and are under investigation regarding their pathways and mechanisms of action. Pathophysiology well known - The extensive research is done that helped study pathophysiology extensively, which can be utilized to develop new drugs.

The extensive research is done that helped study pathophysiology extensively, which can be utilized to develop new drugs. Increase in the number of research initiatives - Several targeted therapies like Letetresgene autoleucel, which is a Phase II drug, and ADP-A2M4 under a Phase II drug, and among others, will help drive the Synovial Sarcoma market.

Synovial Sarcoma Market Barriers

The rarity of disorder - The incidence of synovial sarcoma is very low and rare, which means a small patient is targetted.

The incidence of synovial sarcoma is very low and rare, which means a small patient is targetted. Lack of understanding and cell lines - A lack of specific guidelines for this disease can prove to be a detriment to treat this cancer.

A lack of specific guidelines for this disease can prove to be a detriment to treat this cancer. Cost of treatment - High costs cause a substantial economic burden for patients, resulting in non-compliance. Therefore companies should have a product that is effective and economically viable for patients.

Scope of the Synovial Sarcoma Market Insight Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030). Synovial Sarcoma Markets Segmentation : By Geographies and By Synovial Sarcoma Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

: By and By (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Leading Market Companies investigating its candidates for Synovial Sarcoma: Pharma Mar SA, Johnson and Johnson, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Advenchen Laboratories, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Epizyme Inc., OncoTherapy Science, BioAtla, Takara Bio , Eli Lilly and Company, and several others.

Pharma Mar SA, Johnson and Johnson, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Advenchen Laboratories, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Epizyme Inc., OncoTherapy Science, BioAtla, , Eli Lilly and Company, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction of Synovial Sarcoma 3 Synovial Sarcoma Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Synovial Sarcoma 5 Synovial Sarcoma Disease Background and Overview 6 Synovial Sarcoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 The United States Synovial Sarcoma Epidemiology 8 EU5 Synovial Sarcoma Epidemiology 8.1 Germany Epidemiology 8.2 France Epidemiology 8.3 Italy Epidemiology 8.4 Spain Epidemiology 8.5 United Kingdom Epidemiology 9 Japan Synovial Sarcoma Epidemiology 10 Synovial Sarcoma Patient Journey 11 Case Reports of Synovial Sarcoma 12 Synovial Sarcoma Marketed Products 12.1 YONDELIS (Trabectedin): Pharma Mar SA/Johnson and Johnson 12.2 VOTRIENT (Pazopanib): Novartis Pharmaceuticals 13 Synovial Sarcoma Emerging Therapies 13.1 Key Cross Competition 13.2 Anlotinib (AL3818): Advenchen Laboratories 13.3 ADP-A2M4: Adaptimmune Therapeutics 13.4 GSK3377794 (NY-ESO-1 T cells): GlaxoSmithKline 14 Other Synovial Sarcoma Drugs in Development 14.1 Tazemetostat: Epizyme, Inc. 14.2 OTSA101: OncoTherapy Science 14.3 CAB-AXL-ADC: BioAtla 14.4 TBI-1301: Takara Bio 14.5 Ramucirumab: Eli Lilly and Company 15 Synovial Sarcoma 7MM Market Analysis 16 The United States Synovial Sarcoma Market Size 17 EU-5 countries Synovial Sarcoma Market Size 17.1 Germany Market Size 17.2 France Market Size 17.3 Italy Market Size 17.4 Spain Market Size 17.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 18 Japan Synovial Sarcoma Market Size 19 KOL Views 20 Synovial Sarcoma Market Drivers 21 Synovial Sarcoma Market Barriers 22 Synovial Sarcoma SWOT Analysis 23 Synovial Sarcoma Unmet Needs 24 Synovial Sarcoma Market Access 25 Appendix 26 DelveInsight Capabilities 27 Disclaimer 28 About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

