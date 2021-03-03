Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.03.2021
Fast-Verzehnfachung! Vor neuem “Megaevent”! Neuer Countdown?
03.03.2021 | 17:52
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, March 3

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 3 March 2021, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the "Company") issued from its block listing facility of 14 December 2020, a total of 275,000 new Ordinary shares of 5 pence, 75,000 at a price of 256.90 pence per share and 200,000 at a price of 256.00 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, there are 25,765,000 Ordinary shares available under the Company's block listing facility of 14 December 2020.

As a result of this issue, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue now stands at 299,248,920. There are no shares held in Treasury, therefore the total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 299,248,920.

The above figure of Ordinary shares with voting rights (299,248,920) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347

3 March 2021

