QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL

Quadrise has completed a placing raising £6.0m (gross) at 2.7p/share and announced an open offer raising up to £1.0m (gross), also at 2.7p/share, which closes on 22 March 2021. Management expects the net proceeds of the placing, together with the company's existing cash resources, will give Quadrise the funds required to progress the ongoing trial programmes to commercial revenues and from there to sustained income and positive cash flows. They will also support the continued testing and development of Quadrise's new renewable fuel, bioMSAR. Funds from the open offer will further strengthen the company's balance sheet and provide additional project flexibility.

