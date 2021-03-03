Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.03.2021
Fast-Verzehnfachung! Vor neuem “Megaevent”! Neuer Countdown?
WKN: A14S5W ISIN: DK0060636678 Ticker-Symbol: T2V1 
Tradegate
03.03.21
17:23 Uhr
24,160 Euro
-0,880
-3,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TRYG A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRYG A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,90024,14017:23
25,20026,00018:00
GlobeNewswire
03.03.2021 | 18:05
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment in Tryg due to rights issue (38/21)

The Board of Tryg decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled
to seven (7) new shares for every six (6) share held. The subscription price is
DKK 105.00 per share. The Ex-date is March 4, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets
has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular futures in Tryg (TRYG). 

 For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=844386
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
