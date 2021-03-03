NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment in Tryg due to rights issue (38/21)

The Board of Tryg decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to seven (7) new shares for every six (6) share held. The subscription price is DKK 105.00 per share. The Ex-date is March 4, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular futures in Tryg (TRYG). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=844386