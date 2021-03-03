DJ TUI AG: Retirement from a directorship held by a director (LR 9.6.11 (3)

TUI AG: Retirement from a directorship held by a director (LR 9.6.11 (3)

Sixt SE, Pullach/Germany, has announced on 1 March 2021, that Friedrich Joussen, Chief Executive of TUI AG, will retire as Chairman of Sixt SE's Supervisory Board with the close of the Annual General Meeting of Sixt SE on 16 June 2021.

Hanover, 3 March 2021

March 03, 2021