Vizzion Enterprises, Inc.: Vizzion and Total Traffic & Weather Network Extend Partnership to Continue Providing Broadcasters with Industry-Leading, Real-Time Traffic Report Solutions

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Vizzion, provider of the world's largest road-facing camera network, and Total Traffic & Weather Network (TTWN), the leading provider of traffic, weather, news, and sports content in the United States, have extended their partnership to provide TTWN broadcast partners access to Vizzion's nationwide aggregated traffic camera network including imagery and live-feeds for use in traffic and weather reports.

With hundreds of traffic reporters in over 120 U.S. media markets, TTWN collects real-time traffic data for broadcast, mapping, and automotive partners nationwide. Nearly 200 million consumers per month rely on TTWN's trusted information to help them commute safely and efficiently.

TTWN's presentation systems enable reporters to integrate real-time incident reports, travel times, and social media posts into broadcasts. Under the extended partnership, Vizzion's camera feeds will continue to be available as part of TTWN's traffic presentation systems providing broadcasters with visual confirmation of traffic information and adding color to on-air traffic reports.

"Live imagery acts as a visually appealing add-on to the high-definition maps and graphics available through TTWN's traffic presentation systems," said Sean Beaudoin, Account Manager for Vizzion. "It's important for broadcasters to deliver the most accurate data to their viewers, and the combination of TTWN's hand-collected, real-time traffic and weather partnered with Vizzion's 35,000 U.S.-wide cameras makes for engaging and informative reporting."

"Live video enhances traffic storytelling," said Michael Panarello, Vice President, TV Affiliate Sales and Operations for Total Traffic & Weather Network. "TTWN partners with Vizzion to give presenters the video content they need to create compelling, solution-based reports showing viewers and digital users the real-time impact of incidents, congestion, and weather on commute times."

About Total Traffic & Weather Network

Total Traffic & Weather Network (TTWN) is the leading provider of traffic, transit and weather information in the United States. TTWN reaches more than 196 million monthly listeners across more than 200 markets. With services to nearly 2,000 radio and 200 television affiliates plus automotive, navigation, internet, mobile, and government partners, Total Traffic & Weather Network operates the largest traffic data gathering network, staffed with more than 1,200 traffic reporters in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.ttwnetwork.com.

About Vizzion

Vizzion is the leading traffic camera supplier for traffic and weather applications and operations centers. Through partnerships with over 200 different transport agencies worldwide, Vizzion offers live feeds from over 66,000 roadside cameras in 44 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australasia, and key markets in South America and Africa. The service is available through a flexible XML Web Service and turnkey Desktop Video Wall software. Vizzion's content is trusted by major digital, broadcast, traffic, fleet, and automotive organizations.

