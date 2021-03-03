Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Inc. (Sevan) a global leader in innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics has had zero accidents on worksites in 10 years.

Sevan has displayed an exemplary safety record since the company's inception in 2011. In the past decade, Sevan has logged close to 4 million labor hours with no worksite accidents.

"This milestone is an honor because it's much more than a number," John Garcia, Vice President of Safety said. "This statistic means that everyone who spent a day working at one of Sevan's sites made it home that night to be with their family."

Sevan's rigorous safety protocols begin with an extensive new hire orientation followed by field audits and required safety trainings throughout the year. Sevan has led many safety programs for key clients and has a robust Safety Committee comprised of leaders at all levels to provide a broad perspective on safety throughout the company and the world.

"One of our values at Sevan is excellence, and our safety track record demonstrates our commitment to ensuring excellence for our people, clients and partners," President and CEO Jim Evans said. "When we prioritize safety and promote good work habits, we ensure not only great results, but also the well-being of our team members."

In 2020, Sevan received their second consecutive ABC STEP Platinum Award, which signifies a high-level of achievement in safety procedures. In September of 2020, Sevan celebrated safety by hosting the Safety Excellence Awards dinner, which honored everyone in Sevan's network and recognized individuals who go above and beyond. Sevan has received safety awards from numerous clients, and internally has an Excellence in Safety recognition program for team members who go above and beyond to set a high bar for safety.

In 2020, Sevan was recognized as an Employee-Rated Great Place to Work for the 7th consecutive year and ranked No. 124 on the Financial Times FT 1000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies. Also, in 2020, Sevan ranked No. 16 on Engineering News-Record (ENR)'s Top 50 Program Management Firms and No. 34 on ENR's Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firms. Visit our website to learn more about Sevan, our award rankings and acquisitions.

Sevan is a construction and project management firm that leverages innovative technology to deliver excellence to clients. Sevan is headquartered near Chicago in Downers Grove, Illinois with 400+ employees and has an international office in London.

About Sevan

The vision of Sevan Multi-Site Solutions is to be the best in the world at delivering innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics to organizations with multiple sites. Sevan has a passion for sustaining people, the environment and its clients' businesses. Sevan helps iconic global brands, including 7-Eleven, AAFES, Albertsons, Amtrak, BP, Chipotle, DaVita, HCA Healthcare, Hallmark, HEB, Jiffy Lube, Kroger, Marathon, McDonald's, Office Depot, Starbucks, Sunoco, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart and Zaxby's. Sevan rolls out multi-site initiatives efficiently, predictably and transparently. Applying breakthrough technology solutions, Sevan optimizes construction of new builds, rebuilds, remodels and renovations. Sevan has licensed architects in 49 states as well as D.C., Canadian provinces, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Sevan has professional engineers on staff and general contractor licenses in more than 25 states. Since Sevan's inception in 2011, the team has refreshed more than 21,000 retail stores and 14,000 restaurants and completed more than 28,000 surveys. Sevan Elevate, a program that reinforces and continuously improves safety and sustainability across the company, is designed to impactfully deliver excellence to Sevan's people and clients. To read more about Sevan, visit www.sevansolutions.com.

