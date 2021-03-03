DGAP-News: Müller - Die lila Logistik SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Müller - Die lila Logistik AG changes successfully to Müller - Die lila Logistik SE



03.03.2021 / 18:30

Press Release

3rd March 2021

Change of Corporate Form

Müller - Die lila Logistik AG changes successfully to

Müller - Die lila Logistik SE.



Besigheim, 3rd March 2021. The change of legal form for the logistics service provider Müller | DIE LILA LOGISTIK into a European public limited company (Societas Europaea, SE) has taken place with the entry into the commercial register on March 2, 2021 under the new commercial register number HRB 777931.

This is associated with the change to a monistic constitution of the new SE, whereby more efficient decision-making processes should support the future growth of the group.

With the entry of the new corporate form in the Commercial Register under the monistic constitution of the new SE, Michael Müller (54) has taken over as Chairman of the Administrative Board in addition to his function as CEO on the Executive Board. The Administrative Board also includes the previous Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Christoph Schubert (60), and the previous member of the Supervisory Board, Per Klemm (54), as well as the former CEO of thyssenkrupp Materials Services GmbH, Mr. Joachim Limberg (66), as Vice Chairman of the Administrative Board.

In addition to Michael Müller as Chief Executive Officer, the Executive Committee also includes Rupert Früh (54) in the function of Chief Financial Officer, Marcus Hepp (47) in the function of Chief Sales Officer, and Jochen Haberkorn (51), previously a member of the Executive Committee, who has newly joined the Board of Directors and assumed responsibility for operations as COO.

Even after the conversion to the European corporate form, the familiar structures of the group of companies will continue to be formally represented by the existing subsidiaries.

The new legal form of the parent company has no direct impact on the ongoing business. The rights of the shareholders also apply unchanged in the corporate form of the SE. The shareholders hold the same number of no-par value shares in Müller - Die lila Logistik SE as they did in Müller - Die lila Logistik AG before the conversion. The familiar securities identification number and the ISIN will also be retained.

Company Profile



MÜLLER | DIE LILA LOGISTIK is one of the leading logistics service providers that combines consulting and implementation for logistics solutions. Breaking through the classic separation of consulting and implementation takes place in the business units of Lila Consult and Lila Operating. MÜLLER | DIE LILA LOGISTIK develops integrated, customized logistics solutions in almost all industries. Around 1,500 employees work at 20 operating locations. The shares of Müller - Die lila Logistik AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

