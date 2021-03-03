DGAP-News: Müller - Die lila Logistik SE
Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press Release
Change of Corporate Form
This is associated with the change to a monistic constitution of the new SE, whereby more efficient decision-making processes should support the future growth of the group.
With the entry of the new corporate form in the Commercial Register under the monistic constitution of the new SE, Michael Müller (54) has taken over as Chairman of the Administrative Board in addition to his function as CEO on the Executive Board. The Administrative Board also includes the previous Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Christoph Schubert (60), and the previous member of the Supervisory Board, Per Klemm (54), as well as the former CEO of thyssenkrupp Materials Services GmbH, Mr. Joachim Limberg (66), as Vice Chairman of the Administrative Board.
In addition to Michael Müller as Chief Executive Officer, the Executive Committee also includes Rupert Früh (54) in the function of Chief Financial Officer, Marcus Hepp (47) in the function of Chief Sales Officer, and Jochen Haberkorn (51), previously a member of the Executive Committee, who has newly joined the Board of Directors and assumed responsibility for operations as COO.
Even after the conversion to the European corporate form, the familiar structures of the group of companies will continue to be formally represented by the existing subsidiaries.
The new legal form of the parent company has no direct impact on the ongoing business. The rights of the shareholders also apply unchanged in the corporate form of the SE. The shareholders hold the same number of no-par value shares in Müller - Die lila Logistik SE as they did in Müller - Die lila Logistik AG before the conversion. The familiar securities identification number and the ISIN will also be retained.
Company Profile
Your contact for further information
