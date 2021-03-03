WGI Inc.: WGI Welcomes Leigh Thomas (Cerda) as National Director of Public Infrastructure-Water

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / WGI proudly announces that Texas-based national engineering thought leader Leigh Thomas (Cerda) joined the firm as Director of Public Infrastructure - Water, in the Civil Division. This addition to the team solidifies WGI's leadership in helping communities across the nation address water infrastructure challenges and opportunities. Leigh will be based in WGI's San Antonio, TX offices.

"Leigh is a national leader in water and wastewater systems. Her reputation in water-infrastructure planning and asset management certainly precedes her arrival. Adding a professional like Leigh to our team is part of our Strategic Plan - now fulfilled." said WGI Civil Division Vice President Matt Stewart.

Leigh's experience spans work in the private and public sectors, including over a decade with Austin Water, where she served as Division Manager of the Collections Division, and more recent stints as a national leader for another national engineering firm. She brings a practical approach to assisting clients in addressing their most pressing water and wastewater infrastructure challenges.

WGI clients are aware of both the potential, and challenges, associated with technology related disruption and change. Leigh helps demystify trends, engaging clients to develop both long-range solutions and near-term roadmaps. This helps utilities of all sizes incorporate national best practices into existing planning and design efforts, while anticipating potential changes in populations and gaining infrastructure needs.

For Leigh's part, the excitement is also unmistakable. "Partnering with a multi-disciplinary engineering and professional services firm of six hundred associates, spread across a national footprint, is an opportunity to share knowledge and experiences across disciplines. I am excited to take on this challenge."

Leigh is the 2021 winner of the Water Environment Federation's (WEF) Arthur Sidney Bedell Award that highlights her career-long service to the industry. She is also a past President of the Water Environment Association of Texas (WEAT) and current WEF House of Delegates member, is a published author in the journals of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and WEF, and regularly speaks regionally and nationally on water- and wastewater-related subjects.

WGI 's rapid and continued ascent made significant news with the acquisition and integration of Austin, TX-based BIG RED DOG Engineering in January 2019. The WGI - BIG RED DOG combination joined the fastest-growing professional services firm in Florida with fastest-growing firm in Texas since 2013. The result is a diverse organization of 600 talented professionals serving an active client base in over 30 states. More recently, WGI welcomed Dallas-based Team Better Block into the fold, with national place-making expert Andrew Howard joining WGI in mid-2020.

