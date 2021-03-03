Clean Group Canberra Offers COVID-Safe Commercial Cleaning Services

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Clean Group Canberra, a professional cleaning company in Canberra, ACT, Australia, is pleased to announce that they are offering COVID-safe commercial cleaning services in Canberra and neighbouring areas. In fact, they are offering free COVID-19 disinfection and cleaning and virus protection shield for new clients. They use an electrostatic sprayer application technology to apply the Zoono-71 Surface Sanitiser solution that is TGA approved and kills up to 99.99 percent of germs for up to 30 days.

Suji Siv, CEO and owner of the Clean Group, says, "We at Clean Group have prepared a dedicated team of cleaners who have been trained in a special COVID-19 cleaning technique and disinfection process to deal with common germs, bacteria and viruses. We will do a comprehensive corona disinfection and sanitisation of your commercial property, including everything from doors, door handles, floors, window sills, kitchens, lightboards, bathrooms, and more, to make sure that you employees stay safe against the coronavirus."

Their team of reliable commercial cleaners are assured to be always prompt and to provide a consistently top-quality cleaning job. Their cleaners offer people peace of mind in the knowledge that they will always pay careful attention to detail while cleaning and always offer high levels of sanitisation in a short period of time at competitive prices. The cleaning they provide is 100 percent guaranteed and this is backed by their 20 years of experience in offering some of the most advanced office cleaning Canberra businesses can benefit from, including strata cleaning, gym cleaning, carpet cleaning, childcare facilities cleaning, school cleaning, and medical facilities cleaning.

To ensure COVID-safe cleaning, they will first do a thorough cleaning, including wiping, sweeping, and moping of the offices and various parts of the building to provide the best results. Next, they will sanitise those things that are often touched by people, such as the switchboards, doors, telephones, computers, and more, in the office or commercial establishment to reduce the growth of the virus to protect both employees and clients. And finally, their specially trained coronavirus cleaners will apply solutions designed to kill all germs, bacteria, and viruses.

Their cleaners will use advanced cleaning equipment, such as the HEPA multi-filtration vacuum cleaner, which makes sure that indoor air quality is at an acceptable level. Having a high level of indoor air quality ensures that the people in the office or building will not inhale impurities that can result into allergic reactions and asthma attacks.

Their cleaners will also utilise the i-mop floor scrubber, which is a cutting-edge cleaning tool that provides rapid cleaning of floors and other surfaces when compared to just using a wet mop. The i-mop is equipped with twin counter-rotating brushes that can offer 90 percent cleaner floors and other similar surfaces. It also has colour-coded accessories to prevent cross-contamination. And its suction technology is so powerful that a cleaner and drier floor can be achieved in just a short time.

They also make sure that their cleaning processes and solutions are environmentally friendly. Thus, the materials and processes they use are ensured not to cause harm to the environment. The quantity of water that they use during their cleaning processes is also minimised. They also avoid strong chemicals that could harm people and the environment as much as possible.

They also make use of microfibre technology to ensure that the amount of water and strong chemicals are as small as possible. These microfibres are used in their cleaning cloths, mops and other materials for cleaning. These are synthetic cloths made from a combination of polyester and nylon. These microfibre cloths have a net-like surface that has been designed to entrap more dirt and liquids, thus making them much more effective in eliminating dust and dirt on various surfaces. They also absorb more water than ordinary cloths, thus minimising the use of water and cleaning solutions.

When in need of commercial cleaning Canberra businesses may want to check out the Clean Group Canberra website or contact them on the phone or through email.

