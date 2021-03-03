Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - Hemptown Organics Corp. ("Hemptown" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Zayn Kalyan, to its board of directors effective January 29th. Hemptown has grown to be one of the nation's leading cultivators of feminized hemp, paving the way for future innovation and commoditization of cannabinoid products. "It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Mr. Kalyan to the Board of Directors at Hemptown," said Michael Townsend, President of Hemptown.

Appointment of Zayn Kalyan to the Board of Directors

Mr. Kalyan holds over 8 years of industry experience working in investment banking and venture capital. With experience in several business development, executive leadership, financial management and public company board roles, Mr. Kalyan brings a strong background to the Hemptown board. He has been an integral member of the Hemptown team in his role as VP of Corporate Finance since the company's inception in late 2018.

Mr. Kalyan has played an essential role in originating over $50 million in financing for multiple public and private companies. His demonstrated success in financing large-scale investments, along with Hemptown's growing revenues, makes him the ideal fit to join the company's Board of Directors.

"Mr. Kalyan is joining our Board of Directors during an exciting time as we continue to drive our financial strategy forward to fulfill the purpose of maximizing our shareholder and investor value. His experience across business development and corporate finance, combined with his proven ability at identifying growth opportunities, developing partnerships and leading initiatives, will help build on Hemptown's past success and deliver an exciting future for the company. We are thrilled to have Mr. Kalyan aboard." - Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Hemptown

About Hemptown Organics Corp.

Hemptown is a diversified, industry-leading cannabinoid company delivering a diverse product offering across the value chain, in multiple sales channels, to meet the growing global demand for cannabinoid-based products. State of the art cultivation in Oregon's Rogue Valley, FDA-licensed and cGMP certified product manufacturing, and a strong leadership team with Fortune 500 experience, including Kellogg's, Nike and Intel, are the pillars for Hemptown's growth model as the Company pushes into the consumer-packaged goods sectors with top quality white label and branded product lines for the consumer market. For more information, visit www.hemptownusa.com.

Hemptown Investor Relations

John Martin

jmartin@hemptownusa.com

1-833-436-7896

Hemptown Sales and General Inquires

info@hemptownusa.com

1-888-CBG-NOW1 (1-888-224-6691)

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the anticipated flavours of the Hemp Naturals line, the anticipated size and growth of the smokable hemp industry and hemp-derived CBD consumer products industry the Company's goal of having its hemp cigarette 20-packs in every convenience store and gas station counter in America, and the timing of the rollout of the Company's products into retail stores . Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions, significant business, competitive, political and social risks, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of products containing hemp/CBD and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75962