Successful Niagara Falls Property Developer Chris Lamb Featured in Article on BitRebels

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Entrepreneur, property developer, and full-time home builder Chris Lamb was recently featured in an article published on BitRebels. The article was centered on the many ways that technology has impacted the real estate industry.

As an entrepreneur and investor in the real estate industry and as someone who currently works for Revel Realty in Niagara Falls, Chris Lamb has witnessed firsthand how technology has transformed the world of real estate. In the BitRebels article, he highlighted three major changes that technology has brought about, in both the way that real estate agents do business as well as the way that potential homeowners search for properties.

The first topic discussed in the article is virtual tours. Lamb explained how, owing to virtual reality and augmented reality technology, having someone tour a property remotely is now commonplace.

"Now, it is easier than ever before for global investors to set up a 3D, 360-degree tour of the property that allows them to see the ins and outs without actually being there in person," said Chris Lamb.

Further, he explained how virtual reality is being used to show existing properties that are finished as well as properties that are unfinished. Thanks to virtual reality, it's possible to view a lifelike rendering of what a property still under development will look like when it's complete, down to every last customization. This is a major benefit, especially to foreign buyers who may not have the time to visit the property in person.

The second way that real estate entrepreneurs leverage technology to their advantage, according to Niagara Falls' Chris Lamb, is by using real-time data. There is more data available than ever before, which is advantageous to both the real estate agent and the buyer. For example, in the past, a real estate entrepreneur may have only been able to provide potential investors with the price of the property and how it compared to others in the area. But now, real estate brokers and agents have access to tons of other important metrics, such as projected cash flow, return on investment, and the capitalization rate.

Finally, the article ends with Chris Lamb discussing the rise of real estate applications and portals. Real estate apps have revolutionized the way that people shop for real estate. Such apps and online portals have made it simpler and more convenient for buyers to search for and find properties. The rise of real estate apps has also helped entrepreneurs and brokers market their properties to a much wider audience than ever before. Thus, such technology has actually made it easier for interested buyers to connect with entrepreneurs and property developers looking to sell their properties.

For more information, visit: chrislamb.ca.

About Chris Lamb

Chris Lamb is a first-generation builder and investor based in St. Catharine's, Ontario, Canada. Lamb earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Brock University, before going on to study International Business Management at Niagara College. Upon graduating, he wrote his realtor exams and now works under Revel Realty in Niagara Falls. As a full-time home builder, his passion lies in building affordable housing communities and investment properties in the Niagara region.

