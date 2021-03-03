Team Remoto: Meet Veronica Ruiz Del Vizo: The Perfect Example of "Hard Work Pays Off"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / A tragedy early on in her life inspired Verónica Ruiz del Vizo to start her career in the world of business and entrepreneurship. At a young age, Veronica lost her mother. She realized that she had to do something to support herself, so she began her first business.

"At a very young age I experienced the death of my mother and this tragic event marked a before and after in my life and brought the urgency to generate my own income. So I started my first business, which was a magazine called "REVISTA OJO".

And one of my biggest motivations was that I was very excited to be part of the inevitable changes that were coming for communications: that democratization and access that social networks brought. This is why at only 20 years old I founded my digital agency, where I ran digital campaigns for brands like PEPSICO, DIAGEO, Nestlé, Procter and Gamble and many more," Veronica explains.

Since that moment, Veronica has been working hard and pushing boundaries. Her biggest obstacle, but most proud accomplishment has been breaking down barriers for other women, particularly Latino women as she pushes to the forefront of the business world.

"I would like to say my great achievement is being a Latin businesswoman in the United States.

Maybe we have a bad memory, but the spaces for women have been limited, it is a fact: voting, university education, even marathons. This evolution is not easy towards the success of women has not been as simplistic as changing a color; it is hard. It is as hard as the racial conflict has been. ?

And I'm going to keep working to let the women in this industry have a voice and understand that with proper abilities and confidence we can lead important positions," Veronica says.

Veronica helps others transform their business, but this is not the only thing she does. She has also gained incredible financial independence for herself and is also incredibly happy doing what she does. Her job brings her satisfaction and she is able to work with incredible people from all walks of life and all across the globe.

"I run a digital Agency called Team Remoto, created a successful online course called "Bootcamp Transforma Tu Instagram en 21 Días", co-founded an e-learning platform called Dar Learning and what brings me more joy is the opportunity to create safe working environments, where people feel free to be themselves and be pleased to wake up every morning excited to go to work (or in this case, connect to zoom with their teammates)



All of my business are based on a Team Work philosophy and this year gave me the chance to build a new working group with people from all around the world, from Venezuela to Peru, Ecuador, Spain, Miami, Argentina, gathering many cities and talents that had worked with pure passion, purpose and fun!

Companies are relevant to the extent that they add value to people's lives," Veronica states.

As 2021 begins, Veronica is not slowing down! She is ready to continue helping people and doling out surprises. Her work is continuous and she keeps herself and others motivated by constantly keeping up the high energy.

"For the beginning of 2021, I'll keep working hard to give my community tools and knowledge in order for them to succeed at their business.



As the author of the Best selling book, Govindarajan says, "If you proactively attend to the future everyday, you earn the opportunity to shape the future to your advantage"' Veronica exclaims.

After so many years of experience and hard work, Veronica has some advice for those looking to start their own businesses: begin the journey and do not look back from there.

"My biggest learning about starting a business is that starting is simply starting a journey, in which you are the leader of that adventure.

You will have people who accompany you, people who change along the way, people who get tired of the road, rewards and joys, storms and obstacles to overcome.

And every time you dream more, it turns out that that road gets longer. Entrepreneurship is transforming while you continue doing many things that you don't like, leading issues alone, finding good allies and enemies, collaborating and competing... and continuing to walk... only if you grow from each experience and the process makes you stronger," Veronica advises.

To find out more about Veronica, you can follow her on Instagram here and check out her website here.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: Team Remoto

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633346/Meet-Veronica-Ruiz-Del-Vizo-The-Perfect-Example-of-Hard-Work-Pays-Off