Former UHealth CEO Joins Trigate Lomas Connect Board of Advisors

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Trigate Lomas Connect (Trigate), a provider of American state-of-the-art medical services, technology and training to Chinese patients, announces the addition of Dr. Edward Abraham to its Board of Advisors. Dr. Abraham will help guide the company to expand its International Health Maintenance Administration Services and serve as Chief Medical Editor of Trigate's "Perspectives" blog.

"We are thrilled to bring on board such an accomplished leader of academic medical centers with an exceptionally successful track record," said John Cuddihy, Trigate's CEO. "Dr. Abraham brings a significant wealth of knowledge and expertise that will be instrumental as we expand our best-in-class medical care services to patients in Mainland China and Hong Kong."

Dr. Edward Abraham is an internationally renowned pulmonary medicine and critical care physician with numerous honors, including the Recognition Award for Scientific Accomplishments from the American Thoracic Society. As its CEO, Dr. Abraham led the University of Miami Healthcare System through its two best years of financial performance, quality care and patient satisfaction. Previous to that, he led Wake Forest School of Medicine as its Dean through key initiatives that included a new education facility and a powerhouse of clinical and basic science executives. He has been Associate Editor and Section Editor for the Journal of Immunology, serves on editorial boards for 13 other journals, and is the Editor Emeritus of the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.





Dr. Edward Abraham



About Trigate Lomas Connect

Trigate provides client patients in China and Hong Kong access to the best in medical care in the United States. Through its relationship with Sanus Health, a premier International Healthcare Administrator, it has a growing network that includes over 622,000 highly trained doctors at 7,200 top hospitals, including Johns Hopkins, Duke, Mayo Clinic, Mass General, Stanford, Harvard Pilgrims Hospital, MD Anderson, Dana Farber and Cleveland Clinic. Trigate also has plans to develop private, outpatient pediatric care centers throughout the provincial capitals of China. Its consulting division leverages considerable cross-border and cross-cultural expertise to launch Chinese brands in the U.S. and vice-versa.

For more information, please visit www.trigatelc.com.

