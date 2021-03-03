Fundación MAPFRE will recognize outstanding, innovative and international projects.

The award categories are for best trajectory, best organization, best project and best scientific work in the insurance field.

Combined, the awards total 120,000 euros.

Applications will be accepted through May 31, 2021.

General principles available at www.fundacionmapfre.org.

The Fundación MAPFRE Social Innovation Awards seek to recognize commitment, generosity and solidarity by rewarding individuals and institutions around the world that have undertaken outstanding scientific, cultural or social actions that benefit society.

Applications will be accepted through May 31, 2021. The awards total 30,000 euros in each of the four categories described below:

José Manuel Martínez Martínez Lifetime Achievement Award: This award recognizes people who dedicate their lives to improving those of others, in both the professional and personal spheres. To select the winner of this award, the judging panel will take into account the candidate's entire professional career and personal trajectory, as well as their support for solidarity causes.

Award for Best Social Trajectory of an Organization: This award recognizes the work of institutions that have carried out relevant and highly impactful actions throughout their history in the areas of society, culture, road safety, accident prevention and health promotion. To select the winner of this award, the judging panel will assess the effectiveness of the respective projects and their degree of innovation and globalization.

Award for the Best Project or Initiative given its social impact: This award recognizes outstanding projects that contribute to a substantial improvement of many people's lives. The judging panel will assess the relevance, degree of innovation and originality of the project, as well as its ability to be extended to the largest number of countries.

Tenth edition of the Julio Castelo Matrán International Insurance Award: This award aims to distinguish scientific works that contribute to the expansion of insurance activity within society and promote economic stability and solidarity through insurance and social protection.

The specific rules and guidelines for all of these awards can be found at https://www.fundacionmapfre.org/premios-ayudas/premios/premios-fundacion-mapfre/premio-internacional-seguros/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005912/en/

Contacts:

Nuria del Olmo or Alejandra Fernández

MAPFRE Corporate Communication

+34 91 581 84 64, +34 91 581 22 16, +34 690 04 91 12 and +34 606 53 78 89

ndelolm@fundacionmapfre.org; alejandra@fundacionmapfre.org