Krypital Group: Krypital Announces a Dedicated $10 Million Investment Fund to Focus on DeFi Startups

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / On March 1, 2020, Krypital Group, a leading global blockchain, and digital asset investment firm, announced the launch of a new $10 million venture capital fund. The fund's participants include founders of prominent blockchain projects, high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and more. The new venture capital fund will continue to drive innovation and growth in the blockchain industry.

Maggie Wu, Co-founder, and CEO of Krypital Group said the fund will primarily provide project seed and Series A funding for early-stage quality projects and will focus on blockchain startups through DeFi, Web 3, and payments. By focusing on and investing in these projects, the fund hopes to find unicorn projects that can have a disruptive impact on the Internet and financial industries in the next 10 to 15 years. Krypital's comprehensive resources cover incubation, consulting, market value management, and exchanges. Moreover, Krypital Group can make full use of its powerful ecology to empower invested projects and maximize value.

Krypital Group was founded in 2017. As an investment institution focusing on investment in the blockchain and digital assets, we have been active in the field of global blockchain venture capital. So far, we have invested in hundreds of projects while facing many difficult challenges together that have also helped us grow. During the special year of 2020, as an industry leader of the blockchain industry, Krypital Group has not forgotten its original intentions. We adhere to our beliefs, especially by laying out the DeFi track in advance, investing in Injective Protocol, Oasis Network, Reef Finance, Kira Network, Wootrade, Unifi Protocol, Unilend Finance, and many other superb projects.

As the overall development of blockchain continues to expand, more talented teams and developers are entering the industry. Krypital Group and its partners, as visionary leaders and patient long-term investors, have been confident and optimistic about the future of the industry. The company eagerly looks forward to growing together with outstanding blockchain entrepreneurs.

About Krypital Group

Founded in 2017, Krypital Group is a leading global venture capital firm and blockchain incubator with active arms in North America, Asia, and Latin America. Vested in a complete blockchain ecosystem, the company has specific investment funds for both primary and secondary markets, as well as providing end-to-end services such as project incubation, brand management, and technical advisory. To date, Krypital Group's investments and incubated projects are valued at over $1 billion dollars.

