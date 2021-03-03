Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Übernahme-News! Relay Medical im Fokus der Anleger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DKCH ISIN: NL0012169213 Ticker-Symbol: QIA 
Xetra
03.03.21
17:39 Uhr
40,710 Euro
-1,080
-2,58 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
QIAGEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QIAGEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,51040,66022:54
40,58040,72022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QIAGEN
QIAGEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QIAGEN NV40,710-2,58 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.