Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (NASDAQ:NBTX) (Euronext: NANO -- NASDAQ: NBTX the ''Company''), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today announced that Laurent Levy, Chief Executive Officer, will speak during a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Science Conference, being held virtually on March 9-10, 2021.

Event Details:

Title: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 to Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Time: Available on Demand

Registration: https://hcwevents.com/globalconference/

Members of the Nanobiotix management team will also be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. The Company's corporate presentation can be downloaded here.

About NBTXR3

NBTXR3 is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of sterile, functionalized, crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles. The product candidate is designed to increase the radiotherapy energy deposit inside tumor cells through the nanoparticles' high atomic number core packaged in the space for interaction with ionizing radiation, and subsequently increase of tumor cell death when compared to radiotherapy alone-without adding toxicity to adjacent healthy tissues. NBTXR3 requires a single, intratumoral administration before the first radiotherapy treatment session, and has the ability to fit into current worldwide standards of radiation care. The primary physical mechanism of action of NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy could be universal, making it potentially applicable across any solid tumor indication where radiotherapy is a part of standard of care including head and neck, lung, prostate, liver, colorectal, and esophageal cancers. The biological secondary mechanism of action of NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy has been shown in preclinical studies to prime adaptive immune response, which would potentially bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer and other major diseases.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is rooted in bringing highly effective, generalized solutions to address unmet medical needs and challenges.

The Company's first-in-class, proprietary lead technology, NBTXR3, is being evaluated in an expansive global development program both as a single agent activated by radiotherapy and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies including chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP)and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: NBTX). The Company's headquarters are in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and European affiliates in France, Spain and Germany

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "at this time," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "on track," "plan," "scheduled," and "will," or the negative of these and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements, which are based on our management's current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management, include statements about the timing and progress of clinical trials, the timing of our presentation of data, the results of our preclinical studies and their potential implications. Such forward-looking statements are made in light of information currently available to us and based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including with respect to the challenges associated with developing NBTXR3 in the Asia-Pacific region or identifying a suitable collaboration partner for such development activities, the risk that subsequent studies and clinical trials may not generate favorable data notwithstanding positive preclinical result and the risks associated with the evolving nature of the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental and regulatory measures implemented in response to it. Furthermore, many other important factors, including those described in our prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 11, 2020 under the caption "Risk Factors" and those set forth in the universal registration document of Nanobiotix registered with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number R.20-010 on May 12, 2020 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com), as well as other known and unknown risks and uncertainties may adversely affect such forward-looking statements and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005874/en/

Contacts:

Nanobiotix

Communications Department

Brandon Owens

VP, Communications

+1 (617) 852-4835

contact@nanobiotix.com

Investor Relations Department

Kate McNeil

SVP, Investor Relations

+1 (609) 678-7388

investors@nanobiotix.com

Media Relations

France Ulysse Communication

Pierre-Louis Germain

+ 33 (0) 6 64 79 97 51

plgermain@ulysse-communication.com

US Porter Novelli

Stefanie Tuck

+1 (917) 390-1394

Stefanie.tuck@porternovelli.com