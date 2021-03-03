Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2021.



Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Quarterly revenue of $92.8 million

Earnings from operations before foreign exchange of $19.7 million

Net earnings of $10.4 million for the quarter

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter

Completed investment in DD Sports, Inc. (ShotTracker) for $8.0 million

Announced strategic asset acquisition of the iconic Studer audio brand, technology and related assets from HARMAN International, subsequently closed on February 9, 2021

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)

Q3 ' 21

Q3 ' 20

Revenue $ 92,776

$ 121,226

Gross margin 51,983

67,849

Earnings from operations before foreign exchange 19,668

25,936

Earnings from operations 14,324

26,206

Net earnings 10,388

19,401

Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.13

$ 0.25

Fully-diluted shares 76,406,390

76,780,796





Selected Financial Information



Consolidated Balance Sheet Data



(in thousands of dollars)



Q3 ' 21

YE '20

Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,063

$ 75,025

Working capital 221,587

223,720

Total assets 455,420

443,673

Shareholders' equity 298,727

295,012





Revenue

For the quarter ended January 31, 2021, revenues were $92.8 million compared to revenues of $121.2 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2020. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $56.3 million compared to $69.5 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $36.5 million compared to $51.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended January 31, 2021, gross margin was $52.0 million as compared to $67.8 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 56.0% as compared to 56.0% in the quarter ended January 31, 2020.

Earnings

For the quarter ended January 31, 2021, net earnings were $10.4 million as compared to $19.4 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended January 31, 2021, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.13 as compared to $0.25 in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended January 31, 2021, selling and administrative expenses were $11.7 million as compared to $17.9 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended January 31, 2021, gross research and development expenses were $21.4 million as compared to $24.0 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2020.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at January 31, 2021 was $221.6 million as compared to $223.7 million on April 30, 2020.

Cash was $94.1 million as at January 31, 2021 as compared to $75.0 million on April 30, 2020.

Cash generated from operations was $10.3 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2021 as compared to $67.3 million cash generated for the quarter ended January 31, 2020. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $16.4 million from operations for the quarter ended January 31, 2021 compared to $23.7 million for the same period last year.

For the quarter, the Company used $10.0 million for investing activities, including $8.0 million in the investment in DD Sports, Inc. (ShotTracker).

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $15.5 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $13.7 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of February 2021, purchase order backlog was in excess of $125 million and shipments during the month of February 2021 were $25 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on March 3, 2021 of $0.18 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on March 19, 2021 and will be paid on or about March 25, 2021.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

Three month period ended January 31, Nine month period ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 92,776 $ 121,226 $ 249,595 $ 344,425 Cost of goods sold 40,793 53,377 105,729 148,102 Gross margin 51,983 67,849 143,866 196,323 Expenses Selling and administrative 11,734 17,863 36,426 52,197 General 817 927 2,609 2,685 Research and development 21,427 23,993 57,671 69,625 Investment tax credits (3,931 ) (2,056 ) (10,100 ) (6,037 ) Share based compensation 2,268 1,186 3,578 4,058 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 5,344 (270 ) 9,750 2,637 37,659 41,643 99,934 125,165 Earnings before undernoted 14,324 26,206 43,932 71,158 Finance income 77 84 621 896 Finance costs (471 ) (511 ) (1,193 ) (1,375 ) Other income and expenses 96 162 (431 ) 303 Earnings before income taxes 14,026 25,941 42,929 70,982 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 2,423 6,798 10,910 18,072 Deferred 1,215 (258 ) (132 ) (224 ) 3,638 6,540 10,778 17,848 Net earnings for the period $ 10,388 $ 19,401 $ 32,151 $ 53,134 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 116 143 346 427 Net earnings attributable to shareholders 10,272 19,258 31,805 52,707 Net earnings for the period $ 10,388 $ 19,401 $ 32,151 $ 53,134 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.42 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.42 $ 0.69

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

As at

As at



January 31, 2021

April 30, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents $

94,063

$ 75,025

Inventory $

156,811

$ 161,985

Working capital $

221,587

$ 223,720

Total assets $

455,420

$ 443,673

Shareholders' equity $

298,727

$ 295,012

Number of common shares outstanding:





Basic

76,284,366

76,449,446

Fully-diluted

82,201,366

78,077,946

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:





Basic

76,381,605

76,624,706

Fully-diluted

76,431,308

76,642,787



Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

