KYOTO, Japan, Mar 4, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Kyoto's Chiseikan Dojo (Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto City, Director: Yoshie Sugai) will hold a special "Grand Opening Seminar" on Saturday, April 3, 2021, to help teach children & adults the art of self-defense.Event DetailsOn April 3, 2021 as part of the grand opening of Nenshinryu Budo's Chiseikan Dojo in Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto, the CEO of one of Japan's top security firms (specializing in security and the protection or important individuals) will hold one special seminar for elementary school students and one more for junior high, high school students and adults entitled "The art of self-defense techniques that anyone can use." The maximum number of attendees for these two classes is limited to 12 participants each.Almost every day there are news reports of sex-related crimes, random murders, street crime, and incidents targeting children and the elderly. Because of this, there is no telling when danger will strike. In this seminar, participants will be able to learn from one of Japan's top security professionals what they need to do to escape when they are suddenly grabbed or attacked, the best way to escape from an attacker if they are targeted, and how to use a bag or backpack and its contents to defend themselves.Seminar InformationThis event will be held on April 3, 2021 and includes two separate classes. The first class will be held for students enrolled in elementary schools in Kyoto from 13:30-14:30. The second class will be held for students enrolled in junior high & high schools in Kyoto as well as adults living in Kyoto from 15:30-16:30. Reservations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and will be closed as soon as the number of participants reaches the maximum. The participation fee is 2,500 yen for 1 person. Reservations are accepted only through the Chiseikan website. In order to strictly protect the privacy of the lecturer, assistants and related parties, all photographs and recordings without permission or approval of the Director of Chiseikan Dojo are prohibited.April 3rd Program Details13:00: Doors Open13:30-14:30: Self Defense for Elementary School Children SeminarCapacity: 12 people (students enrolled in a Kyoto City elementary school)*15:30-16:30: Self Defense for older children and adultsGeneral (Kyoto City residents of Junior high school age and older) capacity: 12 people**Applications will be closed as soon as the quota is reached.InstructorThis event will be taught by the CEO of a Kanto-based company involved in overall crisis management and security (Specializing in the protection of important individuals).Outline of the EventEvent Name: Chiseikan Dojo Grand Opening SeminarDate: Saturday, April 3, 2021Venue: Chiseikan DojoAccess: JUSTIN Ohnmae Building 3F, Mibu Higashi Takada-cho 43-6, Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto City10 minute walk from the JR Sagano Line "Tambaguchi Station" on the east side of Kyoto City Hospital.How to apply: From HP (https://en.aikidoinkyoto.com)Fee: 2,500 yenAbout ChiseikanChiseikan Dojo was founded with the spirit to help all students to "Learn together. Help each other. Grow together." Using Aikido as its foundation, the classes at Chiseikan integrate a variety of martial arts techniques including karate, judo, jujutsu, and iaido and also offer insights how to apply the lessons from the Japanese martial arts to living life more comfortably and smoothly. Additionally, Chiseikan Dojo holds Japanese business etiquette courses for international residents.Corporate ProfileCompany Name: ChiseikanLocation: JUSTIN Ohmae Building 3F, Mibu Higashi Takada-cho 43-6, Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto CityPresident & CEO: Yoshie SugaiFOUNDED: January 11, 2021URL: https://en.aikidoinkyoto.comCustomer Contact InformationFrom HP: https://en.aikidoinkyoto.comTEL: 075-286-7036 (9:00-18:00)For press information about this release, please contact:Chiseikan, Director: Yoshie SugaiTel: 075-286-7036E-mail: yoshie@aikidoinkyoto.comSource: ChiseikanCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.