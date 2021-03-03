Sun Peak Metals Corp.: Sun Peak Metals Corp Listed on OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Sun Peak Metals Corp (the "Company" or "Sun Peak")(TSXV:PEAK) is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading at the open on March 4, 2021 on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States. Sun Peak will trade under the symbol "SUNPF" in addition to its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing trading symbol "PEAK".

"We are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market as it is an important component of our efforts to increase Sun Peak's profile and exposure to a broader audience, including the United States investment community" stated Greg Davis, President, CEO and Director of Sun Peak.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage United States and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture Market quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

In addition, the Company is currently preparing to submit an application to the Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") to have the Company's common shares eligible for delivery and depository services with the DTC to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and greatly reduces transactional costs for participating stock brokerages. Investors can find the current Canadian financial disclosure of the Company on its profile on www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SUN PEAK METALS CORP.

Greg Davis

President, CEO & Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Greg Davis

(T): +1 (604) 999 1099

(E): info@sunpeakmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release may be considered forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for purposes of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflect the expectations of management regarding its disclosure and amendments thereto. Forward-looking statements consist of information or statements that are not purely historical, including any information or statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information or statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the state of emergency in Ethiopia being revoked and the extent that COVID-19 may impact the planned timing and scope of the exploration programs on the Shire Projects. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Sun Peak will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation: the risk that the results of the planned exploration programs at the Shire Project to not meet expected results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, Sun Peak assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about these and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties are set out in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in the Prospectus filed with Canadian security regulators.

SOURCE: Sun Peak Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633348/Sun-Peak-Metals-Corp-Listed-on-OTCQB