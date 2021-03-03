Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Shoal Point Energy Ltd. (CSE: SHP) announced today that drilling operations have commenced at the second well location of the Mount Evans project in Kansas.

Shoal Point has a 65% working interest in the project and privately held Shelby Resources has a 35% working interest.

About Shoal Point Energy Ltd.

Shoal Point Energy Ltd. is a public company listed on the CSE exchange under the symbol "SHP". The company is focused on its Mount Evans project in Kansas and retains its oil and gas interests in the Humber Arm Allochthon play in western Newfoundland.

