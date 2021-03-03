Purchase of Monero Tokens and Depositing of Bitcoin to Generate Operating Income

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) ("Cypherpunk" or the "Company"), a sector leader for privacy-technology investments, is pleased to provide a corporate update summarizing the Company's current corporate plans and completed investments.

Cypherpunk Holdings is pleased to announce a purchase of 1,780 Monero tokens for CAD $500,000. This purchase of Monero strengthens the Company's investment thesis in becoming the world's leading privacy focused investment vehicle. According to Messari, Monero is also the world's leading privacy asset by market cap (https://messari.io/asset/monero). Additional information can be found at getmonero.org.

To further increase the cash flow and generate income, part of the Company's Bitcoin holding is being deposited to BlockFi for variable interest.

BlockFi is providing credit services to markets with limited access to simple products like a savings account. BlockFi sets itself apart from other crypto asset service providers by pairing market-leading rates with institutional-quality benefits. The company is the only independent lender with institutional backing from investors that include Valar Ventures, Galaxy Digital, Fidelity, Akuna Capital, SoFi and Coinbase Ventures.

The Company is currently devoting resources to researching the two promising sectors of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) as these are high growth areas. Cointelegraph reports the sales volume from the top three platforms grew to $342 million in February, up almost 400% from the $71 million recorded the month before.

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk is a company set-up to invest in companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE, and Hydro 66.

