Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - Stinger Resources Inc. (TSXV: STNG) (the "Company" or "Stinger") is pleased to announce that it has now received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and its common shares will commence trading on Friday, March 5, 2021, under the symbol "STNG".

Darren Blaney, Chief Executive Officer of Stinger, stated the following: "We are very pleased to have successfully completed this Spinout transaction. We again thank all of the American Creek shareholders for their confidence and support over the years and we look forward to that support continuing to be rewarded as we anticipate the future success of American Creek as well as newly launched Stinger."

About Stinger Resources Inc.:

Stinger holds interests in gold and silver properties in British Columbia, including the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine which is located near Stewart in the prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Company also holds the D1 McBride project, also located in the "Golden Triangle".

In addition, Stinger owns the Gold Hill project located near Fort Steele, as well as optioned interests in the Ample Goldmax, Silver Side and Glitter King properties, all of which are located in other prospective areas of the Province of British Columbia.

