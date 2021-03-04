Volvo Autonomous Solutions forms Partnership with Foretellix

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Autonomous Solutions has signed an agreement with verification experts Foretellix to jointly address the challenges of large-scale verification of autonomous driving solutions on highways and confined areas, such as mines.

Volvo Autonomous Solutions has formed a partnership with Foretellix to jointly create a Coverage Driven Verification solution for autonomous driving solutions operating on both public roads and in confined areas. The solution will enable massive scale testing of millions of different scenarios, which will validate autonomous vehicles and machines dealing with anything they might encounter within their specified Operational Design Domain (ODD).

The partnership will focus on providing high levels of safety and productivity of Volvo Autonomous Solution vehicles and machines. The ability of the solution to orchestrate large scale simulation and conduct the big data analysis required will lead to a substantial reduction in costs and time to market, ensuring faster operational readiness and the ability to safely scale up the system across multiple sites and ODDs.

Intelligent automation and analytics tools

Foretellix is a pioneer in the commercialization of coverage-driven methodologies for automated driving systems verification. Foretellix developed a novel verification platform that uses intelligent automation and big data analytics tools that coordinate and monitor millions of driving scenarios, to expose bugs and edge cases, including the most extreme cases.

Volvo Autonomous Solutions will jointly adapt Foretellix's verification system for both highways and confined area applications, such as mines and quarries.

Volvo Autonomous Solutions and Foretellix will use the Open Measurable Scenario Description Language (M-SDL) created by Foretellix. M-SDL simplifies the capture, reuse and sharing of scenarios, and can specify any mix of scenarios and operating conditions, to identify previously unknown hazards.

"Volvo Autonomous Solutions believes in a collaborative verification concept, one that uses open standards," says Magnus Liljeqvist, Global Technology Manager Volvo Autonomous Solutions. "The partnership with Foretellix gives us access to the state-of-the-art verification tools and accelerating our time to market."

"We are very proud to partner with Volvo Group. This partnership is a significant milestone for the industry as it is the first time that large scale Coverage Driven Verification will be used for verification of ADS in confined areas. Our partnership will combine the expertise of the two companies and set a new standard in the verification of automated driving systems, boosting both safety and productivity," says Ziv Binyamini, CEO and co-founder of Foretellix.

In 2020 both companies conducted a successful pre-study that evaluated the Foretellix portfolio and its potential value in confined areas.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Arbius, Head of Marketing & Communications, Volvo Autonomous solutions, +46 739022993.

volvoautonomoussolutions.com/news

Volvo Autonomous Solutions is a separate business area of the Volvo Group. Incorporated in January 2020, its mission is to accelerate the development, commercialization and sales of autonomous solutions for our defined segments in the on-road and off-road space. In such segments, autonomous transport solutions can create value for customers by contributing to improved flexibility, delivery precision and productivity.

Visit www.volvoautonomoussolutions.com.

Foretellix provides a revolutionary development lifecycle verification platform for enabling mass deployment of autonomous driving systems. Foretellix is using proven approaches from the semiconductor chip industry utilizing hyper automation, big data analytics and AI. The platform orchestrates and manages the massive scale of testing required to ensure safety, reduce development cost, and shorten time to market of ADS deployment.

Visit www.foretellix.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772600/Foretellix_Logo.jpg