Calamus Enterprises LLC: To Work or Not to Work: Financial Independence via Franchising With Calamus Enterprises

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / In hindsight, 2020 taught us that nothing can be taken for granted. 2021 is not off to a much better start. The uncertainty about the future may continue for some time. This is not about just freedom to gather, travel, or dine in an indoor setting; it is about basic survival, as in a steady income. Countless businesses are not only in limbo, but have closed for good due to restrictions, leaving many in debt and destitute. Yet to this day, the debate still lingers on the abstract concept of what is an "essential business." Some people gladly declare that gyms, restaurants, small boutiques, etc. are "non-essential' and should therefore remain closed indefinitely. What these folks fail to understand is that ALL these businesses are essential to their owners, who have invested all their savings, time, and toil into these ventures and are their only source of income. Not to mention, the employees of these businesses are now rendered jobless. Therefore, financial independence is now more important than ever before.

Calamus Enterprises has not only managed to survive to curve flattening, but also offers many key benefits in starting your own business via its franchising program. This is not a get-rich-quick scheme. One does have to do actual work to have a successful business of their own. You will, however, get access to many insider secrets from seasoned industry leaders with a proven track record and the support of an established brand. Calamus Enterprises' founder and owner, Mike Calamus, can vouch for hard work paying off. A legal immigrant from Estonia, he has managed to build an impressive business empire in just a few years. Not only has he achieved success through honest work and traditional values, but he gladly shares his know-how with other entrepreneurs. It is precisely why seizing the opportunity to become a Calamus-Enterprises.com franchisee guarantees all the help and hands-on support from the CEO himself. To learn more about Mike Calamus, please read here.





You may ask: Why would one consider starting a business in these troubled times? Mike Calamus says, "Because when the going gets tough, the tough get going." As in, they overcome, adapt, regroup and do whatever is necessary to put the daily bread on the table. It may sound like a cliché, but all you need is a desire to succeed, realistic expectations, and to put in the work. As Mike Calamus cautions, this is not a get-rich-quick pyramid scheme.

Calamus Enterprises currently offers franchise opportunities to professionals in various areas of expertise, the full list can be found on Calamus Enterprises Premier Services USA website.

Here are just some of the factors to consider:

Low Start-Up Costs: Since no brick-and-mortar storefront or office is necessary, get started by working from your home with basic office equipment (computer, smartphone). You must have a valid driver's license, have a legal right to work in the USA, and own a minivan or similar vehicle with enough cargo space to transport necessary tools and equipment. Contact Calamus Enterprises for more information.

As a franchisee of an established brand name Calamus Enterprises, you do not have to spend on advertising, developing operation methods, deal with legal hassles of permits, contracts, etc.; Calamus Enterprises will take care of all that and assist you every step of the way.

Calamus Enterprises also offers extensive training, so no prior experience is necessary. You just need a determination to succeed in your new career

Franchises are a more secure investment than new businesses because they have the support and backing of a larger, established corporation. Calamus Enterprises has business models that have been tested in different markets across the country and have already proven themselves to be effective.

Calamus Enterprises eliminates the difficulty of finding your first customers. When you invest in buying a franchise, you get to bypass a lot of the work that goes into marketing and branding a new, unknown business.

Owning a franchise allows you to be your own boss and have a flexible schedule and more autonomy over your career. Again, it is important to recognize that a "flexible schedule" does not mean you can slack off and expect your business to grow. Your success rate and profit margin are determined by you! As a franchise owner, you'll own a business, while having a support system to turn to when you need advice or assistance. In franchising, you are in business for yourself, but not by yourself.

Calamus Enterprises is currently operating in Maryland, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Virginia, California, Illinois, North Carolina, Florida, Los Angeles, and Chicagoland. Offices will be launching soon in New York, Georgia, Pennsylvania and the Texas area. Calamus Enterprises is the umbrella company for seven brands: CE Kitchen Cleaning Services; CE Kitchen Hood Cleaning, CE House Cleaning; CE Odor Removal; CE Radon Testing; CE Bathtub Refinishing, and CE Marketing. Calamus Enterprises' corporate customers include Whole Foods, the Supreme Court, Sodexo, White House Complex, Compass Group, Pfizer, HMSHost, numerous airports, military bases, hospitals, etc.

Since the USA launch in 2012, Calamus Enterprises LLC has continued to grow anywhere from 70-100% year after year. Please contact CE directly to talk to CEO Mike Calamus in person.

News story by Ave Maria Blithe, a real estate professional and writer.

